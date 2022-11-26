Blake Corum injury: Update on Michigan RB for Ohio State game

Ohio State and Michigan square off on Saturday with the Big Ten East title and a College Football Playoff berth on the line, and the big question is the status of Wolverines running back Blake Corum.

Now we have an update as Michigan has named Corum “probable” to play in the game, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Getting an exact definition of these injury designations is difficult, but in a broad sense being labeled probable is one step better than being questionable, and more optimistic than being designated as doubtful.

