Blake Corum could get a 6-figure NIL deal after passing up the NFL Draft

Michigan football running back Blake Corum may get a six-figure name, image and likeness (NIL) deal after passing up the opportunity to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft, the Athletic senior writer Nick Baumgardner wrote in a Friday article.

“Corum, per a team source, is looking at a substantial six-figure paycheck through an NIL deal next season, with the possibility (through off-field incentives) of pushing that number into seven figures,” wrote. “It’s possible he leaves school as a millionaire.”

That’s not all, continued.

“Upon his return, Corum (and a handful of other Michigan upperclassmen) will have a chance to work with high-level players in real estate and finance,” wrote “Valiant Management Group, the collective responsible for organizing Michigan’s “One More Year” fund, features a team of lead investors/advisers that includes the executive chairman and COO of Bounteous, a digital branding company that works with the likes of Coca-Cola, Domino’s, Chase bank and a host of other worldwide brands.

“Another Adviser is Randy Winograd, president of Nimes Real Estate in Beverly Hills, California.”

The 5-foot-8-inch back made his case for the 2023 NFL draft when he ran for just over 1,460 yards and 18 touchdowns last season for the Michigan football program, according to Sports Reference. Although he earned a season-high 243 rushing yards against the Maryland Terrapins in late November, he ran for a career-high five touchdowns against the UConn Huskies despite running for just 71 yards.

Corum was only overshadowed by Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, who rushed for 1,643 yards, and Minnesota senior back Mohamed Ibrahim, who led the Big Ten with 1,665 yards. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen was the fourth player to rush for over 1,000 yards in the Big Ten in 2022, three less than the year before.

“Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education,” Corum announced on his Twitter account in early January.

“I have decided to return for another season. It is an Honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Michigan.”