Blake Bortles blasts those who criticized him during his NFL career

Blake Bortlesthe quarterback who led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC Championship in the 2017 season, and who for most of his career was the target of Criticism from the trade press and fans, recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast.

There, Bortles announced that his retirement from the NFL was quiet, discreet, not making a lot of noise, and that he was not interested in having a big farewell to the gridiron.

Bortles, who earned $47 million during his eight years in the NFL, played for Jacksonville, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

During the show, the University of Central Florida alum talked about his career, in which he started 81 games – including Playoffs – noting that he played “well enough to Steal some money,” approximately $580,000 per appearance.

Podcast host Mr. Cat commented, “That’s pretty f*****g sweet!” to which he replied, “That’s right, suck it, nerds!”

He’s dedicated to being a full-time dad

Bortles has two children, with whom he currently spends most of his time, and added to Mr. Cat that his free time is spent on various activities they enjoy and is now able to do, such as playing golf.

He Revealed that he has a LinkedIn accountwhich he opened to look at different job offers, but admitted, “I think my lack of work history might be holding that back.”

Wants to play golf on the Senior Tour and be in the 2024 Olympic Games.

During the podcast, Blake noted what he would like to do: “Play golf and hang out … I have two little kids, so that takes up 90% of the time, and then the other 10% I probably play golf.”

“You can start the senior tour at 50,” he continues, getting more ambitious by the second, “so I’ve essentially got 20 years to get ready for that.”

In a tweet he posted on Oct. 5, Bortles said he hopes to be part of the US equestrian team that will participate in the 2024 Olympics.

Bortles Retired from the NFL with 17,649 yards, 103 TD passes, 75 INTs and 59.3% completions. He holds the Jaguars record for most TD passes in a season with 35.