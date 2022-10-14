Blair Oaks preparing for ground game vs. Hallsville

WARDSVILLE — The Blair Oaks Falcons are pretty good at running with the football, amassing more than 2,000 yards rushing through the first seven games of the season.

They’re about to face a team that has rushed for a few more yards.

The Hallsville Indians bring in an average of 303.6 yards rushing per game into tonight’s Tri-County Conference Matchup against Blair Oaks. Kickoff is at 7 pm at the Falcon Athletic Complex.

“They’re probably the best running team in our conference,” Blair Oaks Coach Ted LePage said. “… Their quarterback-running back combo has over 2,000 yards between them.”

Hallsville junior quarterback Colton Nichols has 1,170 yards rushing on 135 carries with 18 touchdowns, while senior running back Harrison Fowler has 111 rushes for 849 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Their scheme is geared towards a running quarterback,” LePage said. “The biggest issue you have in that offense is they have a running back combination with it. They’ve got a two-headed running back system, one being the quarterback and one being the running back.

“They have two running backs, it’s just the quarterback can throw the ball too.”

Nichols, who took over for all-state quarterback Tyger Cobb, has six 100-yard rushing performances and four 200-yard rushing games. He ran for 239 yards in a 58-20 season-opening win against Palmyra.

“Their quarterback is as fast as anybody that is out there,” LePage said. “If he gets in the open field, he’s going to take it the distance.”

Nichols has completed 42-of-86 passes for 648 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in the Indians’ option-based offense.

“They’re not wanting to drop back and throw the ball, that’s not the way their offense is built,” LePage said. “They’re built to run it and then play-action pass against you.”

Fowler missed the first two games for the Indians, but he rushed for 347 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s 48-27 win against Southern Boone.

“With him weighing 210 pounds, if he gets rolling, you’re going to bounce off of him,” LePage said. “If you want to tackle him, you better tackle him before he gets his weight going forward.”

Sophomore Isaac Stinson is Hallsville’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Junior Xavier Stinson and senior Landyn Sievers have played multiple positions within Hallsville’s offense. They’ve lined up at receiver, they’ve lined up on each side as a tight end and they lined up behind one of the tackles as a slot receiver/sniffer back to serve as blockers for the run game.

“They’re extensions of the Offensive line,” LePage said. “Instead of having five offensive linemen, they have seven. And both are effective receivers, they’ve both gone out and caught the ball.”

LePage said “the big matchup” in tonight’s game will be Hallsville’s Offensive line against Blair Oaks’ defensive line. Senior Garrison Ballard (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) lines up at center for the Indians, while Seniors Riley Barnes (5-9, 170) and Jayden Walters (6-1, 265) are at guard and sophomore Tison Perrigo ( 5-11, 195) and senior DJ Larkin (6-3, 220) are at tackle.

“Their Offensive line, they have stated, is the best in the conference, and rightfully so,” LePage said. “Last year, they won the conference, and all of those guys are back. They’re very big and very physical.”

Larkin, the reigning Tri-County defensive player of the year, is the Indians’ leader on the other side of the ball at defensive end. He is second on the team with 48 tackles, including seven for loss, and also has two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Larkin made a game-saving tackle on fourth-and-1 in the final minute of Hallsville’s come-from-behind 56-51 win last season against Blair Oaks.

“What stands out on film is his intensity and his change of direction,” LePage said. “He’s able to put his foot in the ground and run laterally on the line of scrimmage and run things down. They did that against us last year.”

Hallsville has shown a four-man defensive front in recent games.

“We’ve played against Coach (Justin) Conyers for several years at different schools,” LePage said. “He notoriously comes out and has a defense you’re not anticipating. They’re a three-man front team, but they’re so big and they’re so physical on their line that they’re able to put four guys on the defensive line.”

Senior middle linebacker Lucas Hulett leads Hallsville’s defense with 51 tackles. He had a team-high nine tackles last week against Southern Boone.

“He’s a very effective tackler,” LePage said. “… They’re trying to control people with their front four and let their linebackers make tackles.”

Xavier Stinson plays cornerback on defense and has 39 tackles for the Indians. Sophomore safety Aidan Szczodroski has 41 tackles and a fumble recovery.

“Most of the time we see them, they’re either in a two-deep or three-deep zone,” LePage said of Hallsville’s secondary. “But they will come up and play man and bring the house at you.”

Hallsville (4-3, 3-2 Tri-County) is averaging 38.3 points per game and allowing 26.4.

Blair Oaks (7-0, 5-0 Tri-County) is scoring 55.7 points per contest and giving up just 15.7.

“Our No. 1 (defense) hasn’t given up that many points,” LePage said. “Our defense has been playing at a very high level.”

Tonight is Senior Night for the Falcons, who have only lost one home game in the past four seasons. Blair Oaks will recognize its 10 Seniors prior to the start of the game.

“I’m a big believer in that Senior Night is about your Seniors and their parents,” LePage said. “Go out, give your mom a big hug and a kiss, shake your dad’s hand and thank them for what they’ve done for you.”

But the game itself is also important, and the Falcons want to avenge last year’s loss to the Indians.

“It comes down to who has improved the most,” LePage said.

Notes: Blair Oaks remained at No. 1 in Class 2 in this week’s Missouri Media Rankings. The Falcons also hold the top spot in the District 2 standings with 55.24 points. Hermann (6-1) is second with 48.71 points, followed by North Callaway (5-2, 39.64) and St. Francis Borgia (3-4, 39.14). … Blair Oaks had nine players account for its 11 touchdowns in last Friday’s 76-22 win at Eldon. “It was really remarkable that happened,” LePage said. “You go through a season and don’t have nine players score, much less in one game.” … Brady Kerperin led the Falcons with eight total tackles last week against the Mustangs, extending his team lead to 69 tackles this season. Holden Brand, Carson Luebbering and Brock Suthoff each recovered a fumble last week, as Blair Oaks is plus-8 in turnover margin this season.