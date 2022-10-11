Blair Oaks 3, Owensville 0

WARDSVILLE — The Blair Oaks Lady Falcons celebrated their Senior Night with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 win Monday against the Owensville Dutchgirls.

Autumn Bax led the Lady Falcons with 11 kills, while senior Anna Wekenborg had nine kills and Bailey Braun added seven kills. Senior Libby Juergensmeyer finished with 25 assists, surpassing 1,000 assists for her career.

Senior Aubrey Hardwick had a team-high 10 digs, followed by Tayla Prenger and Juergensmeyer with nine digs each. Prenger served three aces and Wekenborg and Bax each posted two blocks.

Blair Oaks (26-2-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 3 by MaxPreps, will play its final home match of the regular season Thursday against Class 5 No. 4 Rock Bridge. The freshman match starts at 5 pm, followed by the JV and varsity matches.

In Monday’s JV match, Blair Oaks defeated Owensville 22-25, 25-10, 15-8 to improve to 20-5-1.

Gabby Horn had 15 kills to lead the Lady Falcons, while Anna Prenger had 11 assists. Alyssa Henry finished with eight digs and Horn and Alisa Ernst each served two aces.

Blair Oaks dropped the freshman match 23-25, 23-25 ​​to fall to 11-11-3.

Abbi Suthoff had five assists, Sarah Sandbothe had five digs and Riley Higgins served four aces. Suthoff, Higgins, Ashton Bolinger and Aubrey Boeckmann each had two kills.