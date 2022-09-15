Blaine Arts Council looks to grow art scene

By Grace McCarthy

Excited murmurs filled the room as a group of about 30 Blaine and Birch Bay artists gathered in Northwood Chapel on September 8. It was Blaine Arts Council’s (BAC) second meeting, and artists came ready to Collaborate and bring the arts to the city’s center stage .

The group discussed the upcoming Oyster festival in downtown Blaine, updates from the council’s committees and strategies to recruit new members. Christy Schroeder-Lloyd gave a presentation on calligraphy near the end of the meeting.

“The Blaine Arts Council exists for the community,” a member read from the council’s mission statement. “The council promotes, cultivates and supports the arts in order to enrich the lives of the community through creativity with a variety of cultural events, education and shows.”

Artists and supporters across the community showed up to the meeting – from Pacific Arts Association representatives to Blaine Library manager Jonathan Jakobitz.

“It was great. There was a wonderful turnout,” Jakobitz said of the meeting. “It was really encouraging to see both artists and people who want to support the arts in our community come out.”

The arts council was the brainchild of Joseph Kinnebrew, an artist who’s had his work displayed across the US and saw the potential for an arts council during this year’s Blaine Art Studio Tour. He met with a small group of art supporters this spring where he encouraged them to start an arts council and he offered an initial council structure.

“I have been through this process several times and suggest the energy and efforts thus far are exceptional. The results and reaction of the Blaine commission remains to be seen,” he said. “Arts Councils can become Vital Contributors to communities but they do not happen by themselves.”

Kinnebrew said he wants the city government and local organizations to recognize BAC’s importance in influencing things from city zoning policies, citizen participation and ability to attract new businesses. Through the council, he believes Blaine will become a more desirable place to live and a tourist destination.

“I strongly believe the arts council should reflect local interests and tastes while always reaching further to become aware of an ever-increasing vision and creative offerings of others beyond our self-imposed local boundaries,” he said.

Interim BAC president Kay Dee Powell, who helped start the Blaine Art Studio Tour, said the arts council was just getting started and hopes to grow as new members join. The first meeting, held August 11, only had painters, but Powell said she was encouraged to see a variety of artists and art appreciators. She hopes the council will attract everyone from musicians, dancers, floral arrangers, actors, chefs and everything in between.

Blaine artist Jay Taber said he sees the arts council as a way to create a sense of community for artists. Taber started creating mixed media art as a senior isolated in his apartment during the pandemic.

“It helps people connect with each other, which is a big theme these days,” Taber said of the arts council. “I was alone during the Pandemic and now I have a group of artists to hang out with.”

Before being connected with the arts council, Taber reached out to the city of Blaine about building a community arts center on the old city hall property, with affordable apartments above, or at the current police station. City council is still determining how it would like to use the old city hall property and whether it would like to build a new police station or expand on its current building.

Taber also contacted Blaine Library in the spring about having an art exhibit every month. Jakobitz agreed, and what initially started with just Taber’s art, has turned into a rotating art exhibit with three artists per month. In September, the library is featuring art from Taber, Powell and Christina Davis.

“I’m looking to provide a space to connect artwork from our community, with our community,” Jakobitz said. “A chance to Encounter more art that’s being produced locally.”

Powell said she’s thankful for Blaine Library’s interest in exhibiting local art and hopes businesses will follow.

“Our big goal right now is to permeate all of Blaine, throughout the town, and infuse art in everything,” she said. “We think art is good for business and the community.”

As for the long term, Powell envisions the arts council being a conduit of art between the artists and the community. She hopes to get Blaine youth involved in the council and, ultimately, have an arts center.

The arts council is holding meetings on the second Tuesday of every month. The next meeting will be 6:30 pm Tuesday, October 11.

“They’re going to change the culture of this area in time, and in a positive way,” Taber said of the arts council.

Artists interested in showing their art at the library stop by the library, at 610 3rd Street, or call the library at 360/305-3637. People interested in joining the arts council can contact Kay Dee Powell at [email protected]