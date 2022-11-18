Blackhawks take on the Bruins following Athanasiou’s 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Boston Bruins after Andreas Athanasiou’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss.

Boston has a 10-0-0 record in home games and a 14-2-0 record overall. The Bruins are 2-1-0 in one-goal games.

Chicago has a 2-3-2 record on the road and a 6-6-3 record overall. The Blackhawks have conceded 45 goals while scoring 38 for a -7 scoring differential.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup. David Krejci led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has nine goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Athanasiou has scored five goals with three assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-5-3, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .