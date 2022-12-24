Blackhawks Forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Each Register a Goal and Two Assists to Help Hand the Blue Jackets Their Sixth Consecutive Loss, Beat Columbus 5-2
The losing streak extends to six.
Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each registered a goal and two assists to help hand the Blue Jackets their sixth consecutive loss, beating Columbus 5-2 at the United Center Friday night.
1st Period
Jack Roslovic had a great opportunity to open the scoring at 2:01 but he missed the net on a slap shot from the high slot.
Tyler Johnson had two good chances from the high slot at 9:56 and 9:58 that were both stopped by Daniil Tarasov. The first shot was a knuckleball after it was deflected and the second shot was straight on before it was gloved by Tarasov.
Chicago opened the scoring at 13:29 when Kane fired a wrist shot short side past Tarasov from the left circle.
The Blackhawks doubled their lead at 16:00 when Kane found a wide-open Max Domi at the right circle, where he fired a one-timer past Tarasov.
Chicago took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission along with a 14-5 edge in shots on goal.
2nd Period
Chicago took a 3-0 lead at 2:31 on a wrist shot from the left circle by Andreas Athanasiou.
The Hawks extended their lead at 3:24 on a goal by Taylor Raddysh from the slot off a feed from Toews.
That goal ended Tarasov’s night. They stopped 16/20 shots. Joonas Korpisalo took over in net and made his first appearance since Dec. 9.
The Jackets showed a sign of life at 13:48 on the power play when Kirill Marchenko fired a wrist shot past Stalock from the left circle.
Chicago took a 4-1 lead into the final period of regulation along with a 23-22 advantage in shots on goal.
3rd Period
The Jackets had a couple of chances at 1:57 and 2:03 on shots by Tim Berni from the top of the left Circle and the left slot, but both were stopped by Stalock.
Marcus Bjork found the back of the net at 3:21 on a wrist shot off the right post and in from outside the right circle.
Toews scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2 at 12:16 from the left doorstep off a beautiful feed from Kane.
The 5-2 score would hold as the Jackets fell to 10-21-2.
Statistics
-
Shots on Goal: CBJ 29-37 CHI
-
Faceoff %: CBJ 34.4-56.6 CHI
-
Power play: CBJ 1/4-1/5 CHI
-
Takeaways: CBJ 2-5 CHI
-
Giveaways: CBJ 5-7 CHI
-
Blocked shots: CBJ 12-15 CHI
-
Hits: CBJ 17-18 CHI
-
5-on-5 stats (via naturalstattrick.com):
-
Expected Goals (xG): CBJ 1.57-2.08 CHI
-
Chances (CF): CBJ 38-39 CHI
-
Shots (SF): CBJ 18-25 CHI
-
Scoring Chances (SCF): CBJ 20-21 CHI
-
High-Danger Chances (HDCF): CBJ 5-11 CHI
Injury Update
No players left tonight’s game with injuries.
Next Up
The Blue Jackets are off for the holiday break until Tuesday when they take on the Buffalo Sabers at Nationwide Arena at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN+/Hulu and 97.1 FM The Fan.
The Jackets travel east to take on the New York Islanders Thursday at 7:30 pm ET on Bally Sports Ohio and 97.1 FM The Fan.
-