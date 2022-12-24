Blackhawks Forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews Each Register a Goal and Two Assists to Help Hand the Blue Jackets Their Sixth Consecutive Loss, Beat Columbus 5-2

The losing streak extends to six.

Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each registered a goal and two assists to help hand the Blue Jackets their sixth consecutive loss, beating Columbus 5-2 at the United Center Friday night.

1st Period



Jack Roslovic had a great opportunity to open the scoring at 2:01 but he missed the net on a slap shot from the high slot.

Tyler Johnson had two good chances from the high slot at 9:56 and 9:58 that were both stopped by Daniil Tarasov. The first shot was a knuckleball after it was deflected and the second shot was straight on before it was gloved by Tarasov.

Chicago opened the scoring at 13:29 when Kane fired a wrist shot short side past Tarasov from the left circle.

The Blackhawks doubled their lead at 16:00 when Kane found a wide-open Max Domi at the right circle, where he fired a one-timer past Tarasov.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission along with a 14-5 edge in shots on goal.

1 2 3 F BLUE JACKETS 0 1 1 2 CHI BLACKHAWKS 2 2 1 5

2nd Period



Chicago took a 3-0 lead at 2:31 on a wrist shot from the left circle by Andreas Athanasiou.

The Hawks extended their lead at 3:24 on a goal by Taylor Raddysh from the slot off a feed from Toews.

That goal ended Tarasov’s night. They stopped 16/20 shots. Joonas Korpisalo took over in net and made his first appearance since Dec. 9.

The Jackets showed a sign of life at 13:48 on the power play when Kirill Marchenko fired a wrist shot past Stalock from the left circle.

Chicago took a 4-1 lead into the final period of regulation along with a 23-22 advantage in shots on goal.

3rd Period



The Jackets had a couple of chances at 1:57 and 2:03 on shots by Tim Berni from the top of the left Circle and the left slot, but both were stopped by Stalock.

Marcus Bjork found the back of the net at 3:21 on a wrist shot off the right post and in from outside the right circle.

Toews scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2 at 12:16 from the left doorstep off a beautiful feed from Kane.

The 5-2 score would hold as the Jackets fell to 10-21-2.

