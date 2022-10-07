Blackhawks Break Scoreless Drought But Drop 3rd Straight Preseason Game

Good news: the Chicago Blackhawks finally scored a goal. Bad news: they lost yet again.

Thursday’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Wild marked Chicago’s third straight preseason loss. Multiple turnovers and a bad change doomed the Blackhawks in their second-to-last exhibition contest.

The Wild dominated a passive Hawks team early by outshooting the visitors 15-4 in the first period. Minnesota scored twice in a span of 13 seconds due to a Buddy Robinson turnover and a breakdown in coverage by the Blackhawks.

Marco Rossi and Frederick Gaudreau, respectively, were the beneficiaries of Chicago’s early mistakes.

The visitors pushed back in a defensive-oriented second period that saw Chicago hold a 7-5 shot advantage. Jack Johnson broke a 154:57 goalless drought for the Blackhawks with a Slapshot that cut the deficit in half.

However, Mats Zuccarello broke free and found the back of the net to restore Minnesota’s two-goal lead with just under three minutes remaining in the middle frame. The Wild Veteran capitalized when Alex Vlasic went off for a long second-period change after a daunting shift.

In the third period, the Blackhawks made it a point to pepper the net and held a 15-3 shot advantage. But the Wild scored the only goal of the frame courtesy of Sam Steel and some shoddy Hawks’ defense.

Chicago could not convert on any of its four power-play attempts in the third period. Those woes resulted in an overall mark of 0-for-6 with the man advantage on the night.

Takeaways

Colton Dach looked strong in his preseason debut. The 2021 second-round pick recorded five shots and three hits in 14:10 of ice time.

Free-agent acquisition Colin Blackwell had a rough night. They logged a -3 rating in a team-low 9:12 of ice time.

Filip Roos, who is fighting for a spot on the Blackhawks’ blue line, didn’t do himself any favors Thursday. He was a -2 and had multiple hiccups in 20:44 of ice time.

What’s On Tap Next?

The Chicago Blackhawks have one more preseason game before the real deal begins. They will visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for their final tune-up contest. Puck drop is at 2:00 PM CT and the game will not air in the Chicago market. Bally Sports Midwest’s App will carry the only broadcast.