Blackhawks Break Scoreless Drought But Drop 3rd Straight Preseason Game

Good news: the Chicago Blackhawks finally scored a goal. Bad news: they lost yet again.

Thursday’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Wild marked Chicago’s third straight preseason loss. Multiple turnovers and a bad change doomed the Blackhawks in their second-to-last exhibition contest.

The Wild dominated a passive Hawks team early by outshooting the visitors 15-4 in the first period. Minnesota scored twice in a span of 13 seconds due to a Buddy Robinson turnover and a breakdown in coverage by the Blackhawks.

