Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou Submits Early Goal of the Year Entry

Sunday night Featured a back-and-forth affair between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. While the Wild picked up a Shootout win, a Blackhawks’ highlight courtesy of Andreas Athanasiou will be the most memorable moment from this game in the long term.

Deadlocked at two Midway through the third period, Athanasiou broke the tie in Spectacular fashion. After receiving a lead pass from Patrick Kane, the Speedy Winger rushed into the Wild zone in a 1-on-1 battle with Matt Dumba. Athanasiou got Dumba lunging with a forehand move before quickly bringing the puck to his backhand and Roofing it over Marc-Andre Fleury’s glove.

