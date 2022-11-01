Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou Submits Early Goal of the Year Entry

Sunday night Featured a back-and-forth affair between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. While the Wild picked up a Shootout win, a Blackhawks’ highlight courtesy of Andreas Athanasiou will be the most memorable moment from this game in the long term.

Deadlocked at two Midway through the third period, Athanasiou broke the tie in Spectacular fashion. After receiving a lead pass from Patrick Kane, the Speedy Winger rushed into the Wild zone in a 1-on-1 battle with Matt Dumba. Athanasiou got Dumba lunging with a forehand move before quickly bringing the puck to his backhand and Roofing it over Marc-Andre Fleury’s glove.

The luster didn’t last – at least in the moment – ​​as the Blackhawks blew the 3-2 lead just 17 seconds later. However, Andreas Athanasiou will be a mainstay of NHL Network highlight reels all season thanks to this ridiculous goal.

It’s nice to see the Chicago Blackhawks on the right end of these highlights for once. Everyone remembers the Cale Makar spin move past Kirby Dach to score an overtime game-winner at the United Center last January. Most recently, Connor McDavid undressed Jake McCabe to set up his hat-trick goal in the Oilers’ win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Now, Andreas Athanasiou will be in the Spotlight for dancing around Matt Dumba. When the 2022-23 NHL season is said and done, this highlight should be in the running for goal of the year.