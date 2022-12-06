Blackford off to best start in program history

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — This could be Blackford girls basketball’s best team ever.

The Bruins, after breaking both the program’s wins (17) and consecutive wins (10) records last season, are off to the best start in their history (8-0). The ICGSA has them at No. 4 in Class 2A as of Nov. 27 after being ranked No. 12 in Week 1.

It’s been a steady climb for this team’s core, led by Seniors Olivia Leas and Liv Waters, and head Coach Mitch Waters, Liv’s older brother. Now equipped with the perfect combination of upperclassmen leadership and youthful depth, Blackford wants to win its first Sectional title since 2009.

“We’re really good. Our focus has been there every practice. We just know what we want to do this season and it’s been on our mind,” Liv said. “We have a board in the coach’s office that has all our goals on it this year, so every day we come in, get Snacks before practice, and that’s up there and we see it, so it’s just a constant reminder of what we want to do.”

ECI girls basketball Weeks 4-5 recap:2 players reach 1,000 points

Liv and Leas breathed new life into the program immediately upon entering high school, helping morph a program coming off consecutive 1-win campaigns into a 10-win squad in each of the following two seasons.

Last year, though, saw the duo and the Bruins make a huge leap. Leas scored her 1,000th career point and Liv thrived as a rare 6-foot point guard. They seem to be playing their best basketball, with Leas averaging a career-high 18 points per game and Liv a career-best 5.1 assists per game (17th in Indiana).

But Blackford’s production also became less two-player centric in 2021-22. Brianna Stroble was a more consistent outside shooter, and the senior has continued to improve. She’s currently third on the Bruins in scoring (9.5 PPG) and is making a career-high 38% of her 3-pointers.

The Morris twins, Sydnee and Savanna, are impact players as well. Sydnee, a Central Indiana Conference Honorable Mention selection in 2021-22, has gone from a defensive stopper to an all-around physical force. She’s averaging a team-high 9.3 rebounds, prompting Leas to call her a “rebounding machine,” to go along with 8.4 points and 2.4 steals per game while shooting a tremendous 56% from the field.

ECI boys basketball Weeks 1-2 recap:Strong start for Delaware County teams

Savanna has taken a significant leap of her own, going from a bench player to averaging 5.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The pair’s physical presence often overwhelms lesser opponents and is a big reason why Blackford hasn’t won a game by fewer than nine points so far.

“The balance on both sides of the ball is tremendously better this year than what it has been in the past. In the past, obviously, teams keyed on Leas and Waters all the time, and they can’t do that now because we have so many scoring threats,” Coach Waters said. “The Twins have come a really, really long way this year in terms of rebounding and getting nice easy putbacks and knocking down their free throws. So they’ve definitely stepped it up to the next level, and that’s definitely helped us. But overall , we feel like we can throw nine, 10 girls in and they all can play.”

Leas called the Bruins’ newfound depth “relieving” since no one has to exert maximum effort to score anymore. The girls have played together for so long that easy buckets come within the flow of the offense, rather than relying on the two most talented players to create every scoring opportunity.

“Literally, we could have a lineup of all lefties and short, and then we could have a lineup of right-handed 5-10 (players),” Liv said. “It’s just crazy. It’s awesome.”

The development of Blackford’s supporting cast stems not just from maturity but also the level of competition the team played over the summer. Coach Waters had his girls play in tournaments in Indianapolis against teams like Zionsville, Noblesville, Hamilton Southeastern and Avon, all of which provided his group with an increased level of physicality and skill that forced the Bruins to elevate their quality of basketball.

That intense atmosphere has carried over into this winter, and Blackford enters the Gymnasium every day with a purpose and mission.

“There’s a different energy this year than what we had in the past,” Coach Waters said. “Their mental toughness is better. In practices, they’re trying to get better every day. They know they’re good, but they know that they’ve got their weaknesses that we have to work on.”

Blackford’s standard is at an all-time high, and the girls now take pride in their performance. There’s also motivation to earn their respect and making the most of this rare opportunity a roster’s Talent comes together perfectly for one year.

“That’s always talked about all summer is how good we can be and how much we really want it. I think we we all know that we’re right at the Brink of it, and we want to prove to everyone that’s been doubting us, Liv said. “We look at John Harrell sometimes, and he’s ranking us better, but we’ll have games where he’s just like, ‘No, you’re not going to win,’ or ‘Oh, it’s going to be a close game.’ We’re like, ‘Well, we’re better than that.'”

Although Blackford has dominated solid teams like Kokomo (6-2), Fort Wayne Wayne (6-3) and South Adams (6-2), winning those matchups by an average margin of 13.3 points, its first real test is at home against Alexandria (7-1) at 6 pm Friday, Dec. 9.

If the Bruins can win that contest and at Frankton on Jan. 20, the CIC crown could come down to a regular-season-ending matchup with Eastbrook, which topped Blackford in the same scenario a year ago. Yet the Panthers graduated some key pieces, so Leas feels confident her Squad can win this year’s meeting should it have the same stakes.

That is the first of the team’s many goals, which also features a deep postseason run after losing to Tipton in the Sectional semifinals last year. Leas felt the Bruins should’ve won that game but it “slipped away” after securing an early double-digit advantage on the scoreboard.

So while Blackford could continue making history with its talented and deep roster, the players have aspirations beyond the regular season that will help sharpen their focus. The next few weeks, successful or not, are preparation for February.

“We’re trying to be tested so that when we get to the end of the year, and sectionals,” Coach Waters said. “We feel confident in what we can do.”

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SPand contact him at [email protected]