Blackford off to best start in program history

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — This could be Blackford girls basketball’s best team ever.

The Bruins, after breaking both the program’s wins (17) and consecutive wins (10) records last season, are off to the best start in their history (8-0). The ICGSA has them at No. 4 in Class 2A as of Nov. 27 after being ranked No. 12 in Week 1.

It’s been a steady climb for this team’s core, led by Seniors Olivia Leas and Liv Waters, and head Coach Mitch Waters, Liv’s older brother. Now equipped with the perfect combination of upperclassmen leadership and youthful depth, Blackford wants to win its first Sectional title since 2009.

“We’re really good. Our focus has been there every practice. We just know what we want to do this season and it’s been on our mind,” Liv said. “We have a board in the coach’s office that has all our goals on it this year, so every day we come in, get Snacks before practice, and that’s up there and we see it, so it’s just a constant reminder of what we want to do.”

Liv and Leas breathed new life into the program immediately upon entering high school, helping morph a program coming off consecutive 1-win campaigns into a 10-win squad in each of the following two seasons.

Last year, though, saw the duo and the Bruins make a huge leap. Leas scored her 1,000th career point and Liv thrived as a rare 6-foot point guard. They seem to be playing their best basketball, with Leas averaging a career-high 18 points per game and Liv a career-best 5.1 assists per game (17th in Indiana).

