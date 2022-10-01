Black women artists in Madison say they don’t feel supported in the arts community

When Catrina Sparkman, a local Black artist, was teaching theater at UW-Madison, two male students approached her after class one day to discuss what they called her “behavior” in class.

“These two men became very irate and abusive,” raising their voices and cursing at her, she said. “What they were saying was that I was oppressing them as white men.”

Despite the students’ attempts to block the doorway, Sparkman was able to leave the room. The men were later removed from her class by the Dean of students.

Two years later, Sparkman said, the incident came up at a Faculty meeting and was cited as a reason for not granting her a permanent teaching position at the university.

Sparkman recounted the incident as part of a panel discussion with four other artists at Madison Area Technical College’s Goodman South Campus last month titled “Black Women Artists Speak” about what they described as a pattern of being Overlooked and alienated by members of their own arts community .

“You almost can’t be a Black woman creative and not experience some sort of institutional or personal racism,” Sparkman said.

The panel was sponsored by the Madison Arts Commission, Friends of Madison Arts Commission and Seein is Believin, a local organization dedicated to diversifying the K-12 curriculum.

“This city needs to look around and see the lack of support,” said Fabu Carter, a local poet and chair of the Madison Arts Commission’s Grant Committee. “There are too many Black women artists who have these same stories.”

Artist Sonia Valle decried what she said was a lack of opportunity for Black artists in Madison.

“There needs to be more space available for us to exhibit our work and share our talents,” Valle said.

Black women artists in Madison are often encouraged by fellow artists to go to other cities like Milwaukee and Chicago for their work to be seen, Carter said.

“We live and create in Madison,” Carter said. “We shouldn’t have to go anywhere else.”

The challenges some Black women artists face came sharply into focus in March when artist Lilada Gee was working on a mural for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts’ “Ain’t I a Woman” exhibition highlighting the work of Black women artists. After leaving to retrieve art supplies from her car, she called the museum’s director of events to let her into the museum, but the two Black women were accosted by a white staff member at the adjacent Overture Center for the Arts when they tried to enter a door not usually open to the public. The staff member was later fired.

Gee left the piece Unfinished as a statement about Black Women’s experience. In June, two children and their mother who apparently mistook Gee’s piece for do-it-yourself artwork painted on the Canvas and took it. The museum’s director called Gee to ask if the guests could keep the work they had taken in an effort, the museum said later, to defuse the situation. But Gee said that putting the pressure on her when protecting the piece was the museum’s responsibility.

Neither the police nor the museum have provided any information about the woman and children, including their race.

Ten artists pulled their work from the show in protest and demanded that museum director Christina Brungardt be fired over the treatment of Gee and other artists. The museum’s board has supported Brungardt.

While “struggling” and “artist” have always gone together, Black women artists said they feel particularly invisible when it comes to getting commissions or finding places to display their work.

“I’ve sat on many boards and commissions. I would be the Black representative,” Carter said. “If they hadn’t heard of you and didn’t know your work, which they hadn’t because the Black community was Invisible to them, then they would be saying, ‘Who knows this person? Who knows their work?’”

Karin Wolf, director of the Madison Arts Commission, which gives grants to artists, said the commission doesn’t currently track the demographics of the recipients. But she pointed to the Women’s Artist Forward Fund, which is supported by both the Madison Arts Commission and Dane Arts and grants 80% of its funds to women of color.

Setting ‘my own table’

Some Black women artists aren’t waiting for change, but are carving out creative spaces of their own.

“As soon as my career started, I noticed that I wasn’t invited to every table,” Sparkman said. “I had to build my own house and set my own table.”

For years, Sparkman wanted to open a maker’s space, where artists and community members could create, shop, eat and even sleep. After visiting similar art-making spaces throughout the country and renovating her former home in South Madison, Sparkman opened the Creator’s Cottage in March 2020.

“It’s a maker’s space for artists and dreamers,” explained Sparkman. “This is a space where Writers and artists can come to retreat, they can come to relax and they can come to create.”

The cottage features a multi-purpose room, a retail space, a fiber arts studio, a writer’s cafe and three bedrooms that artists can book to stay overnight. Sparkman offers a variety of programming including book launches, movie nights, quilting classes, writing retreats and more.

Sparkman sees the cottage as an Oasis for all artists, but especially for women of color to grow and learn from one another.

“We want to offer classes in such a way where we get our wisdom from the women who look like the women this cottage serves,” she said.

Looking forward, Sparkman said she wants to expand programming and make it as accessible as possible. Currently, the space is largely financially supported by funds from her work. If given more support, Sparkman wants to ensure that every interested artist can make use of the space.

“A lot of people of color can’t take advantage of spaces like this because they don’t have the expendable income to devote to developing their craft,” she said.

While Sparkman is adamant that the cottage is for everyone, she is passionate about how it could serve the most marginalized of artists.

“There’s something about this space being led by a Black woman that tells other Black women, ‘Hey, I’m going to be safe here,'” she said. “You can be all of who you are here.”