Black Swamp Arts Festival still needs volunteers – BG Independent News

From BLACK SWAMP PLAYERS

The Black Swamp Arts Festival still needs folks to help with Artist Set Up Friday morning, Artist Set Up Saturday morning, Artist Hospitality, and ID Check/Ticket Sales. The festival will be presented Friday evening, Sept. 9, through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11.

Artist sets up his Booth in 2017. Volunteers needed to assist artists as well as for other tasks.

A description of each of those roles:

Artist Assist will help visiting artists to safely enter and exit the exhibit areas by providing traffic control and directions. Help artists with gently unpacking artwork and setting up as needed. Artist Check-In will pass out packets and answer questions for artists of both the juried art show and the Wood County Art Invitational Show. Especially needed is help with artist load in.

Dawn Patrol: Rise and shine by helping our local artists setup for the Wood County Invitational art show that occurs during the festival. Check in will be at the Huntington Bank parking lot (where the Wednesday Farmers Market is usually held)

ID Check & Ticket Sales: Stationed either in Lot 2 next to the Merchandise Sales tent or in the heart of the Beer Garden; you will be checking valid IDs to confirm the attendee is 21+ years of age and selling tickets for the Beer Garden. This tends to be a fast-paced and fun position for all volunteers 18 and over.

Artist Hospitality serves as the concierge for all of our visiting artists! Welcome artists to the Artist Lounge located on Main St. (@ H&R Block), Replenish snacks, tidy up, and answer questions as needed. Coordinate with artists so they can take quick breaks from their booths and do water runs throughout the day to artists’ booth.

Click to sign up to volunteer.