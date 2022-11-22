Black Nativity Returns to the Bishop Arts Theater

The Bishop Arts Theater will present their annual holiday show, Black Nativity, starting Dec. 1. It will be the 18th year the group has put on the production, and will run for 10 nights through Dec. 18.

Black Nativity tells the story of the nativity through Gospel music, dance and Poetry written by Langston Hughes. The Bishop Arts Theater website says the show can be “enjoyed by the whole family.”

This year’s production will be directed and choreographed by two alumni of Booker T. Washington High School. 2008 Graduate Sheridan Singleton will direct the show, and alumnus J. Alexander Langley is choreographing.

Tickets to the show can be purchased here, and range from $15-35.