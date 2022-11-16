Black Mountain Town Council Hears BearWise, golf course presentations

Mayor Larry Harris opened Nov. 14’s Black Mountain Town Council meeting by congratulating Council member-elect Alice Berry and mayor-elect Mike Sobol. He also congratulated council member Bill Christy who ran for reelection and is currently 33 votes ahead of Rick Earley. Harris expressed gratitude towards Vice Mayor Ryan Stone and his service to the town. Stone did not run for reelection and will leave office in January.

Council then heard a presentation from Ashley Hobbs, Assistant black bear and furbear biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Hobbs said that 34% of all human-bear interactions in the state last year came from Buncombe County. On average, this number is closer to 42%, she said.

Hobbs came before the Town Council to present BearWise, a national program that is “science-based, shows ways to prevent conflicts, provide resources to resolve problems and encourages community initiative to keep bears wild.”

