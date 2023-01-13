Black Knight Football Club, FC Lorient Announce Strategic Partnership

VEGAS (January 12, 2023) – Black Knight Football Club (BKFC) – the partnership led by Bill Foley and majority owned by Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae”) – has entered into a strategic partnership and agreed to acquire a significant minority ownership interest in FC Lorient, a French Ligue 1 football club. The agreement provides BKFC an opportunity to invest additional capital after this season.

The investment in FC Lorient Advances BKFC’s multi-club ownership strategy initiated last month with the acquisition of AFC Bournemouth, an English Premier League club. The partnership is building a global network of world-class football clubs, players, and real estate assets that will produce operational synergies, Accelerate player development, enable efficient player Migration across BKFC’s network of owned and operated clubs, while driving both strong on-field and financial results. The minority ownership group is led by award-winning actor, director and producer Michael B. Jordan and Nullah Sarker (The Players Tribune, Cedar Lane Capital). Jordan and Sarker will work closely with Foley in areas including global marketing and internationalization of BKFC.

“We are excited to announce a strategic partnership and investment in FC Lorient today,” Foley said. “Loïc Fery has successfully built a best-in-class football club and will be a great partner as we build BKFC into a leading multi-club football operator. I look forward to partnering with Loïc and his team to Accelerate the success of FC Lorient and BKFC.”

For the last 14 seasons, FC Lorient has operated under the leadership of Fery, after becoming the youngest president and owner of a Ligue 1 club. Fery’s management has been central to the growth and development of the Club. FC Lorient will be a key contributor to, and beneficiary of, BKFC’s multi-club ownership strategy. In BKFC, FC Lorient adds an operator with a track record of success in Foley, who founded the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League and recorded the most successful season for an expansion franchise in any sport, having reached the Stanley Cup Final in the Inaugural season.

Fery commented: “FC Lorient represents an extraordinary opportunity, which also involves great responsibilities. Since I took over the club in 2009, each of my decisions has been motivated by the objective of structuring and sustaining the club at the highest level. Ligue 1 has an ambition of Excellence for French football, and I want our team to be part of this increasingly competitive future. Bill’s experience and results in professional sport (notably with the Vegas Golden Knights), his passion, his determined character, and his global approach to football with Bournemouth convinced me to join forces. I am very happy to make this opportunity a reality for FC Lorient and welcome Bill to FC Lorient.”

FC Lorient is a fixture of Ligue 1, the top professional football league in France, having competed at the highest level of French football for 13 of the last 16 seasons. Ligue 1, which refers to itself as “The League of Talents”, was a priority for BKFC as it is home to some of the best academies in Europe and is known for developing some of the most Talented players in the world. FC Lorient currently sits in sixth place in Ligue 1 and has the fourth youngest roster, a testament to the Club’s ability to effectively develop and utilize its youth talent.

ABOUT THE FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Established by Bill Foley in 2021, Foley Entertainment Group operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League, the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League, two community hockey facilities in the Las Vegas Valley, The Dollar Loan Center sports and entertainment venue in Henderson, NV, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Hotel Les Mars and Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg, CA, Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara , CA, Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, MT, Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, OR, and a number of other assets. The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and clients.

ABOUT FC LORIENT

FC Lorient is a French professional football club based in Lorient, Brittany, France. The Club was founded in 1926 and currently competes in Ligue 1, the highest level of the men’s French football league system. Lorient won the Coupe de France in 2002. FC Lorient has a successful track record of developing world-class footballers highlighted by its robust youth academy. FC Lorient also has a leading Women’s section and is active in developing and promoting Women’s football. The Club plays its home matches at the 18,000-seat Stade Yves Allainmat (“Le Moustoir”), which hosts every summer the famous European Celtic Festival and serves as a multi-purpose venue, staging international Sporting events as well as major concerts and shows .

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and celebrated their fifth season in 2021-22. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, TwitterInstagram and TikTok.