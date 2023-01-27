Black Keys, Jason Derulo to Perform at NFL TikTok Tailgate – The Hollywood Reporter

The Black Keys and Jason Derulo are heading to the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced Friday that the performers will Headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, the league’s pregame party before Super Bowl LVII, on Feb. 5 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It’s the third year the NFL has partnered with TikTok to celebrate Super Bowl pre-game festivities. Viewers can watch the performance on the FOX Super Bowl LVII Pregame Show, as well as @NFL on TikTok for hours of live programming.

“Words can’t express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party,” The Black Keys, which includes singer-guitarist-producer Dan Auerbach and Drummer Patrick Carney, say in a statement. “As longtime football fans, we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday. See you in Arizona.”

Derulo, a popular figure on TikTok whose hits include “Whatcha Say” and “Talk Dirty,” adds: “Super Bowl LVII! Can’t wait to be a part of the TikTok Tailgate and put on an Incredible show. It’s the countdown! Let’s go!”

Pop star Rihanna will headline the Halftime show, while country music singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem. R&B singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who has written and produced hits for Whitney Houston, TLC, Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, will sing “America the Beautiful.” And Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”