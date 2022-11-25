Black Friday 2022: Best technology deals on TV’s, tablets, Gaming and more

If you’re looking to upgrade your old tech or treat a loved one to a new Kindle this Christmas, Black Friday has you covered. Launching just in time for the holidays, the Cyber ​​Week and Black Friday sales are the best place to catch a deal on the best household name technology available.

This year Black Friday is starting early, with exclusive deals launching every day in the lead-up to the main event. Offering thousands of deals across all categories, including fitness, technology, gaming, and so much more.

Saving on your Christmas shopping has never been easier.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest – if not the most significant – online shopping events of the year. Traditionally marking the start of the Christmas shopping season, Black Friday officially begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. Stretching across to Cyber ​​Monday, the Black Friday weekend sees deals as good as up to 80% off across most major online retailers.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year Black Friday falls on Friday, 25 November 2022with Cyber ​​Monday following on Monday, 28 November.

New deals are landing as we speak. So, what are you waiting for, here’s GOAL‘s pick of the best Black Friday 2022 technology deals you can shop now: