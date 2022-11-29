Black Feminism, Ecology and Storytelling With Chelsea M. Frazier

Prof. Chelsea M. Frazier, Literatures in English, understands the power of a well-crafted narrative. As one of the newest Faculty members in the Department of Literatures in English, Frazier teaches her undergraduate and graduate students how art and literature show Black Women’s conceptions of the world and ecological problems — and provides them with the tools to tell stories of their own.

Frazier, who received her Ph.D. in African American Studies from Northwestern University in 2019, is a prolific writer and speaker in her field. Her work centers around the intersection between Black Feminist theory and environmental thought. Frazier has authored several papers concerning environmentalism and Black feminism, and has had numerous speaking engagements in recent years.

Currently, Frazier serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Literatures in English and the Feminist, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program. Despite being a newer faculty member, Frazier has already made an impact in the department.

