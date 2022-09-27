Black business hub Aux nears $7.5 million goal with big boost from state





The Aux, a planned $6 million redevelopment in Evanston, seeks to transform a vacant production factory into a vibrant community hub for Black-owned businesses that offer community wellness services. Credit: Nia Architects rendering

The Aux, which has been working since 2020 to establish a space dedicated to Empowering Black businesses in Evanston, is getting $1.5 million from the state of Illinois. Now the Black-owned business hub is just $500,000 away from its $7.5 million fundraising goal.

“I think it’s huge to have the state back us,” said Tosha Wilson, one of the Founders of The Aux. “I think when you get that kind of support, you get some credibility.”

Black-owned businesses make up 11% of Illinois businesses. The state recently started honoring these companies every August for Black Business Month, which includes events and initiatives such as Shop Black-owned Business Saturdays to encourage customers to support Black retailers.

Cousins ​​Tosha Wilson, left, and Jacqui White hope are co-founders of The Aux.

Wilson and Jacqui White, cousins ​​and co-founders of The Aux, reached out to state Sen. Laura Fine, state Rep. Robyn Gabel and County Commissioner Larry Suffredin to garner their support.

The Aux also spoke with state officials, which awarded $1.5 million to the Aux via its fiscal agent, The Growing Season.

The Growing Season is a non-profit organization focused on community wellness. White and Wilson met Lori Laser, the CEO of The Growing Season, in 2020 when they were looking for ways to start their own business, The Laundry Cafe, in Evanston’s Fifth Ward.

Back in April, the Evanston City Council voted to give The Aux $1 million from the city’s allotment of federal American Recovery Plan Act funding. The Aux has also received other large donations, including $500,000 from the Mather senior living residence and another $500,000 from NorthShore’s Community Investment Fund.

The Aux plans to open a location on the west side of Evanston at 2223 Washington St. in fall 2023. The 16,000-square-foot building used to be a vegetable factory, but it will soon be a hub for several Black-owned businesses.

Nadine Cochrane, Terika Davis and Tiffany Wilson examine the floor plan of the Aux at its Raise and Reveal event in September 2021. Credit: Evan Girard

The Aux plans to host a community equity launch event this fall. At the event, the group will define its equity plan and explain what it means to Invest in The Aux.

“We’re very proud of our accomplishments so far,” Wilson said. “We just have a little ways to go. And we’re hoping that people will come join us at the equity launch.”