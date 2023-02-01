Black Arts MKE presents Harlem Renaissance for Milwaukee students

In Celebration of Black History Month, Black Arts MKE will present a new Theatrical production for students called “Harlem Renaissance” by local playwright Malaina Moore.

The show is set inside Harlem’s legendary dancehall, The Savoy Ballroom, and will feature Actors portraying four of the era’s icons: Ella Fitzgerald, Jacob Lawrence, Zora Neale Hurston and Langston Hughes.

Starting next week, students from all over the city will attend shows free of charge every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in February at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 121 E. State St.

Through swing, jazz, storytelling, art and scatting, young audiences will be transported to a pinnacle moment in Black history.

“As a Black artist myself, writing and directing this piece has been an exciting and emotional journey. It’s important to me that these students understand the beauty and artistry that came out of the Harlem Renaissance,” says Moore.

These shows are not open to the public, but schools and organizations interested in registering for this production should contact Ashley Jordan, Director of Arts & Cultural Programming, at [email protected]

“There is power in the students not only learning about the history but understanding that the performers and the crew working behind the scenes are all Black and based in Milwaukee,” says Moore.