Black Arts MKE infuses joyful ‘Black Nativity’ with communal spirit

“Black Nativity,” back for its seventh season, was already unique in Milwaukee theater: a gospel/R&B Christmas musical with an all-Black, Intergenerational cast.

For the 2022 incarnation, which opened Thursday night, director Dimonte Henning has added strength by bringing aboard spoken word performer Cedric Dale Hoard and Featured Dancers Dos Feurtado and Ella Lakey. This is a show that truly fits the command of Psalm 100 to “make a joyful noise.”

Black Arts MKE’s production continues through Sunday at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall.

Hoard opens both acts of Langston Hughes’ 1961 play with strong, clear monologues that set scenes and connect the story of the birth of Jesus to Black life today. In Act One, Brian D. Crawford and Erica Cherie enact the story of Joseph and Mary: Finding no room at the inn, Mary gives birth to Jesus in a manger. After hearing the good news from an angel, a Shepherd brings his love to the infant, as do three magi. Filled with rousing and Poignant Gospel songs, this act Peaks for me with the ecstatic dance party of “What You Gonna Name Your Baby?” And this year, choreographer Christopher Gilbert is joined for his Spectacular cameo by Feurtado.

