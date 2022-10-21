BK, Creekside, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Trinity among district winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – District volleyball Champions have been decided and the state Playoffs await.

Nearly a dozen area teams clinched district crowns on Thursday night, including fifth-ranked Bishop Kenny sweeping No. 3 Bolles in a battle of Super 10 teams. Kenny’s 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 win marked its 26th consecutive district crown, 20 of those under Coach Suzanne Winkler.

The opening rounds of the Playoffs are Tuesday (Classes 2A-4A) and Wednesday (5A-7A). Class 1A opens its postseason on Oct. 28. Playoff brackets and seeding will be released on Sunday. District Champs automatically qualify as one of the top four seeds in their region, with the remaining four spots determined by FHSAA ranking points.

Top-ranked Ponte Vedra swept Fletcher 25-14, 25-13, 25-12, delivering new Coach John Goings his first district title and the program’s 12th straight. Goings replaced Robin Mignerey this season. Mignerey notched 11 of those district crowns.

Super 10 No. 2 Trinity Christian edged Providence, 3-2, beating the Stallions 15-8 in the decisive fifth game as the Conquerors won their second consecutive district title.

Creekside, tied for No. 6 in the Super 6, beat Rival and fourth-ranked Bartram Trail 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 29-27 to win District 1-7A. The Knights have won three straight district titles, the last two of those coming over the Bears.

Middleburg, led by one of the most successful coaches in area history, Carrie Prewitt, bounced sixth-ranked Ridgeview 3-1 to win the District 4-5A title.

District tournament Finals

District 1-7A: (T6) Creekside 3, (4) Bartram Trail 1.

District 3-6A: (1) Ponte Vedra 3, Fletcher 0.

District 3-5A: Stanton 3, Englewood 0.

District 4-5A: Middleburg 3, (T6) Ridgeview 1.

District 2-4A: Baker County vs. Wakulla, late.

District 3-4A: Fernandina Beach 3, Yulee 0.

District 4-4A: (5) Bishop Kenny 3, (3) Bolles 0.

District 2-3A: (2) Trinity Christian 3, Providence 2.

District 3-3A: Bradford vs. PK Yonge, late.

District 2-2A: Christ’s Church 3, St. Johns Country Day 0.

District 3-2A: Harvest Community 3, Beaches Chapel 0.

District 5-1A: Aucilla Christian 3, Hilliard 0.

District 6-1A: Union County 3, Branford 1.