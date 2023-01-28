Bjornson Nets First-Career Goal as Brown Falls to St. Lawrence

Next Game: at Rensselaer 2/3/2023 | 6:00 p.m February 03 (Fri) / 6:00 p.m at Rensselaer

PROVIDENCE, RI – Junior Sonja Bjornson netted her first-career goal in Brown’s 6-1 setback against St. Lawrence Saturday afternoon at Meehan Auditorium.

The Bears fall to 6-16-1 and 4-12-0 in the ECAC, while the Saints improve to 12-16-2 and 6-8-2 in the conference.

Brown outshot St. Lawrence on goal in the first period, 9-5, but the Saints were able to capitalize on their opportunity late in the period to make it a 1-0 game after the first 20 minutes. Senior Shailynn Snow scored from sophomore Abby Hustler and junior Julia Gosling.

St. Lawrence took a 2-0 lead with 12:56 in the second when freshman Kennedy Wilson scored from Hustler and junior Kristina Bahl. Bjornson then cut the deficit in half with a long shot that snuck its way through traffic and deflected off the post and in with 10:47 on the clock. Sophomore Cameron Sikich and junior Maya Mangiafico were credited with assists.

The Saints then broke away with three more goals in the second and Gosling scored two in the third to put it away.

Brown starts a four-game road trip at RPI on Friday at 6 pm



