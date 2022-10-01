Bjarnason, Arlotti Score Goals, Men’s Soccer Drops 3-2 Decision at Cornell

Next Game: at Boston University 10/4/2022 | 6:00 P.M ESPN+ October 04 (Tue) / 6:00 PM at Boston University

ITHACA, NY – Sophomores Sam Bjarnason and Alessandro Arlotti each scored a goal, but Harvard University men’s soccer dropped a 3-2 decision to Cornell University on Saturday afternoon at Berman Field in the Ivy League opener for both teams.

The Crimson (4-4-1, 0-1-0 Ivy) tied at 1-1 in the 44th minute on Bjarnason’s goal and pulled within 3-2 in the 81St minute on Arlotti’s tally, but the host Big Red (7-1-0, 1-0-0 Ivy) took the match behind goals in the 34th70thand 79th minutes.

Harvard Highlights

Sophomore Sam Bjarnason tallied his first points of the year with his first career goal.

tallied his first points of the year with his first career goal. Sophomore Alessandro Arlotti scored his third goal of the season and now has 10 points on the year behind his three goals and four assists. He scored a goal for the second straight game and has posted points in five of his last six outings.

scored his third goal of the season and now has 10 points on the year behind his three goals and four assists. He scored a goal for the second straight game and has posted points in five of his last six outings. Sophomore Marko Isakovic notched his third assist of the season and how has five points on a goal and his three assists on the year.

notched his third assist of the season and how has five points on a goal and his three assists on the year. Junior Willem Ebbinge registered his team-high fifth assist of the season. He paces the team with 11 points on three goals and five assists on the year. Ebbinge has posted points in seven of the Crimson’s nine games in 2022.

registered his team-high fifth assist of the season. He paces the team with 11 points on three goals and five assists on the year. Ebbinge has posted points in seven of the Crimson’s nine games in 2022. Among the Crimson’s field players, junior Nick White and sophomore Jan Riecke both played the full 90 minutes. Riecke has played all 810 minutes on the season.

and sophomore both played the full 90 minutes. Riecke has played all 810 minutes on the season. For the match, Harvard led in corner kicks (7-3) including a 4-0 edge in the second half.

Gallery: (10-1-2022) Men’s Soccer at Cornell

How It Happened

Cornell struck first as Emeka Eneli drove a shot from the top of the box into the back of the net at the 33:47 mark.

Harvard Drew level in the 44th th minute as Marko Isakovic played an in-swinging free kick from the right side into the box where an oncoming Sam Bjarnason rose up to send a header into the goal at 43:19.

minute as played an in-swinging free kick from the right side into the box where an oncoming rose up to send a header into the goal at 43:19. The Big Red re-took the lead at 2-1 at the 69:03 mark as Brandon Morales placed a shot inside the left post on a counter.

The hosts extended their lead to 3-1 at the 78:43 mark as Brandon Morales played a ball into the penalty area on a counter, and Ben Goulding finished off the play.

Harvard responded less than two minutes later Alessandro Arlotti netted a goal to bring the Crimson within 3-2 at the 80:24 mark. After Willem Ebbinge played in a corner kick from the left side, Arlotti extended himself into the air to knock a header into the goal.

netted a goal to bring the Crimson within 3-2 at the 80:24 mark. After played in a corner kick from the left side, Arlotti extended himself into the air to knock a header into the goal. Harvard moved to 41-27-15 all-time vs. Cornell.

?? Sam Bjarnason’s header to draw us level with Cornell at Halftime off the assist from Marko Isakovic on the free kick! Watch Live on ESPN+https://t.co/mLGm8GIUyv#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/O8D4fV7Q2k — Harvard Men’s Soccer (@harvardmsoccer) October 1, 2022

Alessandro Arlotti gets the goal to bring us within 3-2 in the 81′! Willem Ebbinge provides the assist on the corner! Watch Live on ESPN+https://t.co/AJYr7vZxPD#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/CslM6xSuJe — Harvard Men’s Soccer (@harvardmsoccer) October 1, 2022

Next Up

Harvard plays at Boston University on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:00 pm (ESPN+) before returning to Ivy League play with a home match against Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 pm (ESPN+) at Jordan Field.