BJ Ivey continuing the Legacy started by his father as director of the Suncoast Youth Basketball club

BJ Ivey continuing the Legacy started by his father as director of the Suncoast Youth Basketball club

SARASOTA – BJ Ivey’s roundball Epiphany unfolded like this.

The boys head basketball Coach at Sarasota High School was pulling double hoop duty as director of Suncoast Youth Basketball, founded by his father, Bill, in 1991.

The playoff game at Arlington Park BJ watched resembled little the basketball he knew, either as head Coach at Riverview High, as head Coach of Nike Team Florida and Adidas Team Florida, or as director of basketball operations at Florida Gulf Coast University.

“It was a different level of basketball than what I was used to,” Ivey said. Indeed, before Suncoast, many of the participants, aged 5 to 17, had never played.

But as Ivey watched a close game, moving into its final moments, a player on the team in front blocked a shot from an opponent, then taunted him. The officials whistled a technical foul, and given a choice from the players on the floor to send to the foul line, the Coach of the team in the lead picked a girl who hadn’t scored all season.

Stepping to the line, she made both free throws. The fans in attendance erupted in cheers, and the smile worn by the girl matched the moment. It stayed with Ivey.

More:Sarasota names BJ Ivey new boys basketball Coach

“After the game,” he said, “I remember calling my dad and saying, ‘I get it. I get it now.”’

Bill Ivey never intended Suncoast Youth Basketball to be about wins and losses. It was always about the kids. “You’re fortunate in life in being able to do what you like to do,” the 81-year-old Ivey said. “I love basketball and I love working with kids and that’s the bottom line. I went to pastor Bill at First (Sarasota) in 1991, and the rest is history.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button