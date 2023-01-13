BJ Freeman, UWM basketball makes a statement by beating Northern Kentucky

BJ Freeman finished the acrobatic shot through traffic and skipped back down to the other end of the court. He assumed his stance on defense, prepared to do what was needed to maintain the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s 11-point lead he had helped build.

Northern Kentucky called timeout instead. Freeman stood up straight and let his thoughts be heard, his emotions known

“This is my city!” they shouted.

BOX SCORE:UW-Milwaukee 80, Northern Kentucky 75

Freeman is not from Milwaukee. He’s a native of Selma, North Carolina, and in his first season at UWM, coming to the school following a year at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. Freeman had never been to Milwaukee before joining the team.

But he, like the rest of the Panthers, has bought into head Coach Bart Lundy’s program, into what it takes to turn a program around, into the name on the front of the jersey.

Milwaukee Panthers guard BJ Freeman (10) gets the crowd to cheer during the second half of their game against the Northern Kentucky Norse Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 80-75. Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

After his first exclamation on the floor, Freeman paused and stared into the crowd of 1,598. Then, he repeated himself.

“This is my city!” they said with even more vigor.

It sure was Thursday night.

Back at home for the first time in over a month, the Panthers nearly led wire-to-wire as they defeated Northern Kentucky, 80-75, in a battle for first place in the Horizon League at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button