BJ Edwards impresses Rick Barnes as Tennessee basketball starts play

BJ Edwards was handed a challenge this summer.

The Tennessee basketball freshman handled it in stride and them some in Rick Barnes’ estimation.

“If you really pressed me really hard and asked me who I was most surprised with, it would probably be BJ,” Barnes said Wednesday before Tennessee’s second preseason practice at Pratt Pavilion.

Edwards earned Barnes’ praise for how he handled going against Zakai Zeigler throughout the offseason. Edwards was issued the task because Santiago Vescovi was gone for most of the offseason playing for the Uruguayan national team.

“Watching BJ handle that every day was really neat,” Barnes said. “Again, somewhat surprising, to be quite frank.”

