Bizarre own goal and controversial decisions in dramatic Sunderland v Blackburn Clash

A Bizarre own goal and plenty of controversial decisions played a part in the dramatic Sunderland v Blackburn Clash on a busy Boxing Day.

Referee Darren Bond blew his whistle and almost immediately, fans have reason to be excited at what this game was offering up as Sunderland looked to make a fast start, Ross Stewart a natural target of everything they create.

Luke O’Nien welcomed the ball into his feet and smashed a shot off the bar just three minutes in, however he was a good 10 meters offside when the ball was played.

Then the 10th minute saw a no penalty call, as Jack Clarke sent a cross from the left, with claims to have hit Daniel Ayala on the arm.

Referee Darren Bond was in a great position to see that, with the ball actually striking the defender’s midriff.

A cynical foul was produced from Dan Ballard, who went through the back of Sam Gallagher, stopping the striker finding Ben Brereton Diaz. No booking.

The first goal of the game came in the 18th minute, coming in the 18th minute, as Tyler Morton’s free-kick from the left caused plenty of problems, with Daniel Ayala claiming the final touch and took the ball into the back of the net, although it looked as though that will go down as a Ross Stewart own goal.

Then, straight after Sunderland won a penalty as Ross Stewart ended up getting tripped by John Buckley.

22 minutes on the clock and it was a near perfect penalty from Ross Stewart, who went for power and placement and found the bottom left corner.

“Blackburn have STUNNED the Stadium of Light” 😮 A bizarre own goal! pic.twitter.com/rsBki1AnaG — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 26, 2022

INSTANT REPLY! Ross Stewart Slots a penalty perfectly into the bottom corner to level it for Sunderland 🎯 pic.twitter.com/AIItP7rjgd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 26, 2022

Blackburn who hadn’t lost a game when they have scored first this season, then saw Tyler Morton slide needlessly on Jack Clarke in front of the two dugouts and of course this only left the Sunderland fans furious/

Despite calls for a red card to be brandished, Darren Bond instead decided to show a yellow to the Blackburn player.

Dennis Cirkin also saw his name taken for a clumsy challenge on Blackburn’s Ryan Hedges with the half time whistle fast approaching.

Then Darren Bond had no choice but to stop the Championship Encounter for a short time, with Ryan Hedges down on the ground and struggling with pain. He backed into Dennis Cirkin and looked as though he was caught on the coccyx.

Four minutes were added on, before another pause was needed, this time in stoppage time, as Joe Rankin-Costello needed some attention from the medical staff.

Trai Hume saw his name taken for chopping down Ryan Hedges on the touchline just minutes into the second half.

This is what fans had to say on what was a Bizarre own goal and many controversial decisions in the dramatic Sunderland v Blackburn clash…

@MKA97FTM: We’ll be Lucky to get through this game with no injuries since we’re up against a team of thugs and a referee who won’t/can’t take control #SAFC

@RWMDAWSON: Some absolutely Bizarre decisions that half. #safc

@SpeakSAFC: Darren Bond is the biggest prick in English football. Absolutely Shocking official #SAFC

@Fantanafest73: #safc might’ve had a penalty off Darren Bond but he’s given us absolutely now since. Awful ref and will be our undoing, AGAIN 😡😡😡

@1879_chris_c: Tyler Morton is the luckiest man on the pitch looked like a straight red on my 4K screen. #SAFC #BRFC

Personally, I think Blackburn should be down to nine men.

• Denying a goalscoring opportunity for the penalty.

• High and dangerous challenge is Clarke.

🤷🏻‍♀️ #SAFC

@benjidixon: Blackburn players are soft as fuck. Fans have Sang one song and shut up too #safc

@JamieSAFC_: They should be down to ten without doubt. They look there for the taking

@buff_egan: Blackburn should be down to 10 men that was a Reckless tackle by Morton along the sideline.

@buff_egan: There is a definite 3 points here for the taking. Blackburn are shockingly bad today. Come on Lads Drive on.

@[email protected] Fuck: g hell that Jack Clarke likes to fall over. #rovers

@brerechrist: Ref been shocking, both teams been unlucky at times 🤣 #Rovers

@neilzarac: Is it just me or does anyone else think Morton is very poor? Constantly gives the ball away #rovers



