Bizarre moment white card is shown by referee in Portugal football match

Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match in Portugal on Saturday.

Red and yellow cards for fouls and misdemeanors have been an integral part of the sport for decades, but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as part of a new initiative in the country.

A referee brandished it during a Women’s cup Clash between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica in Lisbon at the weekend in a first for the game.

Shortly before half-time in the Taca de Portugal match – the Portuguese equivalent of the FA Cup – the official showed the card as she would have a red or yellow, receiving a good reception from the crowd at the Estadio da Luz.

Someone on a bench in the dugout had fallen ill, with medical staff from both teams quickly going to their aid.

And it was later revealed the card was brandished to recognize and fair-play and ethical actions.

💥 15,032 supporters watched SL Benfica v Sporting CP, breaking the attendance record for a Women’s match in Portugal! Benfica ran out 5-0 winners. pic.twitter.com/Y2YOyMpemk — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) January 21, 2023

And once it was dealt with, the referee took out the card and showed it to members of both sides’ medical teams, with fans clapping in a warm ovation.

The move is part of a new initiative in Portugal to encourage sides to act in a Sporting manner, and receive instant recognition for their positive actions.

Benfica eventually won 5-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the competition, in front of 15,032 fans – a record Women’s attendance in Portugal.