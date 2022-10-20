Bizarre Gareth Taylor interview suggests he doesn’t know handball rule

Manchester City Women’s manager Gareth Taylor appeared to suggest during a post-match interview that he doesn’t know aspects of the handball laws.

The 49-year-old seemed to be arguing his team’s case after they gave away a penalty in their Women’s Super League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday.

The reigning Champions secured a 2-0 win and dealt City their second loss of the new season.

What happened with the handball?

Deep into the second half of their WSL match against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow, Man City were penalized and a penalty was awarded to the hosts.

The ball struck the arm of defender Leila Ouahabi, who leapt up to clear an opportunity with her arms raised.

Of course, if a shot or pass hits an opposing player’s hand or arm while it is deemed to be in an unnatural position inside the box, a penalty is awarded to the attacking team.

Over the years, the handball rules have been somewhat ambiguous and led to controversial decisions, but typically, handball calls are given when the ball touches a defender’s arm that is extended away from the body.

After the ball struck Ouahabi’s arm, Chelsea’s Maren Mjelde tucked away the penalty to extend Chelsea’s lead before seeing the match out at 2-0.

What did Gareth Taylor say?

After his side’s second consecutive defeat, Taylor was asked about the handball call, to which he had an interesting response.

Football commentator and presenter Jacqui Oatley uploaded a clip of Taylor’s interview to Twitter, along with a replay of the Ouahabi handball.

The video clearly shows the Spaniard jumping with her arms extended out in front of her, which cannons the ball away from danger.

However, while some Managers would have perhaps argued against it being handball, Taylor agreed it did touch his player’s arm. Yet, he seemingly suggested it still shouldn’t have been a penalty, even inferring he wasn’t sure on the rules.

“Well it’s handball but the ball is going over the bar. I don’t know what the rule is but regardless of where it’s going, that is not a shot on target. So you can make of that what you want.”

Watch: Gareth Taylor suggests he doesn’t know handball rules after Man City give away penalty

Confused. Does the Man City manager believe a penalty can only be awarded for handball if the shot is on target? pic.twitter.com/m0rGdVAelb — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) September 27, 2022

Based on his comments, it appears as though Taylor believes Chelsea should not have been awarded a penalty as the initial shot towards the goal was not headed for the target.

“Confused. Does the Man City manager believe a penalty can only be awarded for handball if the shot is on target?” Oatley wrote in her tweet.

What’s next for Man City?

City’s start to the 2022/23 WSL campaign is not one they would have hoped for. They are currently 10th in the league table with zero points and six goals conceded.

Before their 2-0 loss to Chelsea, they were edged out by a resilient Aston Villa team who pipped them to a thrilling 4-3 win in the opening weekend.

Over the summer, City lost a number of key players who played big roles in their attempts to challenge for silverware over the last few years.

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh both moved to Barcelona, ​​while Georgia Stanway signed for Bayern Munich and Caroline Weir joined Real Madrid. They also lost England Legends Jill Scott and Ellen White, who both announced their retirement following Euro 2022.

City’s next challenge will see them take on Leicester City on October 16th, where they will be hoping to finally get themselves off the mark for the season.

