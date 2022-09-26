Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Circling Raven golf course earns Distinction from Golfweek

By: IBR Staff

September 26, 2022

The golf course at the Circling Raven Casino Resort in Worley, owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, was ranked in the Top-50 casino golf courses in the Nation for 2022 at the No. 20 spots. The ranking was published on Sept. 9 by Golfweek and announced by the resort in a statement issued Sept. 22. The …



