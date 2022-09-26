Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Circling Raven golf course earns Distinction from Golfweek
September 26, 2022
The golf course at the Circling Raven Casino Resort in Worley, owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, was ranked in the Top-50 casino golf courses in the Nation for 2022 at the No. 20 spots. The ranking was published on Sept. 9 by Golfweek and announced by the resort in a statement issued Sept. 22. The …
