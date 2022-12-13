BITS & BYTES: Shakespeare & Co Benefit Concert; Women in Yiddish Literature lecture; TapRoot Square Dance; Bennington Museum gala; Ventfort Hall Holiday Cabaret

Home For the Holidays: A benefit concert

Lenox— Shakespeare & Company hosts Home For the Holidays: A Benefit Concert, on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 pm This concert and reception will benefit Berkshire Music School and Music in Common at the Church on the Hill in Lenox.

This event will feature holiday music by Wanda Houston, Billy Keane, Matt Cusson, and other special guests. A wine, hors d’oeuvre’s, and dessert reception with opportunities to meet the Musicians and enjoy additional music by Christine Bile will follow. For more information, email [email protected], or call (413) 637-1001.

* * *

Hiding in Plain Sight: Women Writers in Yiddish Literature

Pittsfield– Is Thursday, December 15 at 6:45 pmJewish Federation of the Berkshires hosts Anita Norich, Professor Emerita of English Language and Literature and Judaic Studies at the University of Michigan, whose topic will be “Hiding in Plain Sight: Women Writers in Yiddish Literature.”

Yiddish novels written by women have remained largely unknown because they were never translated into English or never published as books. Dr. Norich has discovered works of women writers through painstaking research. Until Norich began translating and publishing these novels and stories, there had been only one book of Yiddish fiction by a female writer translated into English. Learn with Dr. Norich about this amazing “literature that has been hiding in plain sight, but we all assumed wasn’t there.”

This event is free and will be presented over Zoom. Register here: https://www.jewishberkshires.org/jewish-federation-of-the-berkshires-calendar/women-writers-in-yiddish-literature

* * *

TapRoot Square Dance with Moonshine Holler and SargentSedoo

Sheffield– Is Thursday, December 15 attend the TapRoot Square Dance with Moonshine Holler and SargentSedoo. This event will take place at Dewey Hall, 91 Main Street, Sheffield. Doors open at 6:30 pm, a lesson will take place at 7 pm, and the band will start at 7:30 pm

Moonshine Holler plays driving old-time music, from obscure 78 gems to timeworn classic square dance tunes. The old-time trio features Pete Killeen (fiddle, banjo, mandolin), Marco DePaolis (fiddle, banjo) and founder Paula Bradley (guitar, banjo, uke) who have delighted audiences throughout the Northeast with performances at the Oldtone Roots Music Festival, Berkshire Harvest Festival, Starving Artist Cafe, and more.

SargentSeedoo is a square dance caller & dance instructor from Kentucky, who currently resides in New York. They learned the craft from old-timers in Kentucky/West Virginia/North Carolina & young revivalists from all over the country. He believes social dancing will save the world. He calls dances from the south and the appalachians. That is to say he calls southern sets — 4 couple squares, 2 couple scatter squares, country partner line dances, running sets, & big Circle sets. As much as can possibly be done, the calls will be gender neutral.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Refreshments will be available (pizza by the slice), and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Covid Safety: https://www.deweyhall.org/guideline

* * *

In the Shadow of the Hill

Bennington— Bennington Museum’s winter gala, In the Shadow of the Hill will occur Friday, December 16, 6 to 9 pm This year’s theme is based on the upcoming Haunted Vermont exhibit in 2023 celebrating the historical Tales of monsters, ghosts, missing persons, and the Supernatural and Occult occurrences in our region. This event will take place at the Bennington Museum, 75 Main Street, in the Ada & Paul Paresky Court and Education Center.

The Gala will include passed appetizers and Delicious seasonal fare by Thyme Tables Catering, a full open bar including otherworldly Cocktails by couch+cork, Authentic upbeat Vermont Bluegrass by Bloodroot Gap, and personal Tarot readings by Heather Voice.

All proceeds from the Winter Festival will support programming in the coming year. You can also support Bennington Museum during their end-of-year fundraiser by bidding on artwork in the Closed-Bid Auction, or by participating in the Silent Auction featuring items donated by our area businesses.

Tickets start at $100 for members, $125 for non-members, available here: https://us.givergy.com/benningtonmuseum/?controller=tickets

* * *

‘Swingin’ in the Season’ at Ventfort Hall

Lenox– Is Sunday, December 18 at 3:30 pm Ventfort Hall is hosting a Holiday Cabaret to celebrate the holiday season. The Holiday Cabaret will be performed by singer Sherri James Buxton with Bob Shepherd accompanying. A tea shall follow the program.

The program will feature seasonal songs from Broadway Musicals and the Great American Songbook as well as traditional favorites and some audience participation. There will be a sing along of traditional carols including The Twelve Days of Christmas with parts to 12 (or more) audience members.

Sherri James Buxton is an elegant interpreter of a wide range of genres from standards and show tunes to jazz, delighting audiences with her warmth, depth, versatility and flawless technique. Sherri has appeared on and off Broadway, and in numerous Cabaret venues. Sherri teaches at the Berkshire Music School where her popular Cabaret Workshop is in its 20th season.

Bob Shepherd has been a working pianist in New England for 70 years. He plays beautiful jazz music in various venues from Solo to big band and especially enjoys accompanying Singers who consider him a musician’s Magician

Tickets to attend the concert are $45 per person. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. The historical Mansion is located at 104 Walker Street in Lenox.