Bison Women’s Volleyball For the Win

The Bison Women’s volleyball team proved to be a dominant force throughout this past weekend while participating in the Red Flash Classic in Loretta, Pa.

On Friday, the team opened their season with a 3-1 win against Bellarmine University, where they beat their opponents in three consecutive match wins with final scores of 25–22, 25–21 and 25–23. Bri Frazilus ’26 scored a whopping 14 points for the Bison, helping them to secure the win.

Less than 24 hours later, the team continued their successful trend with wins against both Saint Francis University and Gardner Webb University, leading to an undefeated record of 3–0. To begin the day, the ladies swiftly secured a win against Gardner Webb throughout three sets (25–17, 25–23, 25–20), reaching a weekend best hitting percentage of .259 with three players above .300.

In their final match of the tournament, the girls fought through five sets against Saint Francis, scoring 25 points in each of the first four (25–27, 25–17, 25–27, 25–19). In the fourth set, the team refused to release their lead and secured an undefeated title with a win against the tournament’s hosts (15-13).

“I think that the success we had the weekend translated from how hard we have been working during preseason. Everyone has been playing really well and being super supportive and I’m happy about how close our team has become. I am excited to see how we progress as the season continues,” Camryn Anderson ’23 said.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled to see the Bison play in Davis Gym next weekend to host the Bucknell Invitational.

