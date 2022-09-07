Bison Women’s Golf in First Place After Day One at the NDSU Fall Invitational

OXBOW, ND – Elise Hoven is on top of the Leaderboard as the North Dakota State Women’s golf team is in first place after the opening round of play at the NDSU Fall Invitational at Oxbow Country Club on Monday afternoon.

The Bison assembled a first-round total of 304 and sat in first place. St. Thomas is five strokes back with a score of 309 in second place, while North Dakota rounds out the three-team tournament in third place with a score of 314.

Hoven (74) is in first place after shooting +2 on the par 72 course. Catherine Monty (75) went +3 and is tied for second place. Madi Hicks (76), who was making her Bison debut, is slotted in fifth place.

Jo Baranczyk (79) is tied for ninth and Leah Skaar (80) is tied for 11th place. Maddie Herzog (82) rounded out the group tied for 16th place. Cora Larson (80), who was also playing in her first Collegiate tournament, played as an individual and is positioned tied for 11th place. Ava Wallerich (82) also played as an individual and is tied for 16th place.

The average score over the first round of play was 79.70. NDSU led the tournament with 60 pars and 12 birdies.

The Bison will wrap up play at the NDSU Fall Invitational at Oxbow Country Club tomorrow.