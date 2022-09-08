Bison Volleyball Set to Host NDSU Tournament

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State (4-2) volleyball team is set to host the NDSU Tournament this Friday and Saturday at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. The Bison will make their home debut against Chicago State (2-5) on Friday at Noon, before taking on Central Michigan (5-1) at 7 pm NDSU will conclude the weekend against Montana State (1-5) on Saturday at 10 a.m

SCHEDULE UPDATES

The original schedule for the NDSU Tournament was adjusted after Northern Arizona was unable to play this week. Montana State will now travel to Fargo to take on NDSU on Saturday at 10 a.m. It will be the only match the Bobcats will participate in during the tournament. All four matches will be played at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday – NDSU vs. Chicago State – Noon

Friday – NDSU vs. Central Michigan – 7 p.m

Saturday – NDSU vs. Montana State – 10 am

Saturday – Chicago State vs. Central Michigan – 12:30 p.m

TICKETS

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 3-17, and reserved tickets are $10-12. Match day tickets are sold at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse and are also available at GoBison.com/tickets. Doors open one (1) hour prior to the match. Free parking is available in Visitors Lot E.

TOURNAMENT COVERAGE

All four matches will feature live statistics. Live video will also be available for all matches with the exception of Chicago State and Central Michigan on Saturday.

LAST TIME OUT

In a match that featured 22 ties and seven total lead changes, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley edged NDSU, 3-0, at the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic. Michelle Glover paced the Bison with a team-high 12 kills and three blocks. Kelley Johnson registered her third double-double of the season with a team-best 30 assists and 11 digs. Syra Tanchin rounded out the top performers with 11 digs and seven kills.

TANCHIN IS ANOTHER ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Syra Tanchin led the Bison with a team-high 35 kills and averaged 3.50 per set to earn a spot on the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic All-Tournament Team. She also totaled 28 digs and added five blocks on the defensive side. It marked her second straight All-Tournament selection this season.

BISON IN HOME OPENERS

Dating back to 2017, NDSU is 3-2 in home openers. Last season, the Bison came up short against Kansas City, 3-1. Ali Hinze paced the Bison with a team-high 17 kills and 10 digs.

HEAT CHECK

Through the first six matches of the season, NDSU has notched a .244 hitting percentage and leads the Summit League. Michelle Glover leads the conference in hitting percentage with a .402 mark. She’s the only player in the Summit League hitting .400 or better this season.

SHARING THE BALL

The Bison are averaging 11.61 assists per set, which ranks second in the Summit League. Kelley Johnson Ranks third in the conference with a team-high 9.30 assists per set.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior outside hitter Syra Tanchin and junior outside hitter Ali Hinze were named to the Summit League Players to Watch List on Wednesday. Hinze ranked fifth in the Summit League in Kills with a career-high 370 and Kills per set with 3.43 last season. On the defensive end, Hinze contributed a career-best 291 digs and averaged 2.67 digs per set. Tanchin also posted a career-high 370 kills last season and averaged 3.36 kills per set, which ranked seventh in the Summit League. The St. Michael, Minn., native added in a career-best 30 total blocks with 83 digs on the defensive side.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

NDSU was picked to finish seventh in the Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Denver earned the top spot with 75 total points and six first place votes. South Dakota was picked second with 74 total points and Omaha rounded out the top three with 68 total points in third place.

THIS IS OUR HOUSE

The Bison have called Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse home since 1978 and have notched a 395-98 overall record at home during that span. NDSU enters 2022 five wins away from the 400-win mark at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

TAKIN’ CARE OF BUSINESS IN THE CLASSROOM

NDSU earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 10th straight year in 2021-22. The Bison also earned a spot on the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll with a team GPA in the top 20 percent of NCAA Division I. NDSU notched a 3.56 GPA in the spring semester and a 3.63 cumulative GPA last year.

NEW TO THE SQUAD

The Bison added five newcomers to the roster in 2022, including three freshman: Bailey Randall , Nora Raasch and Ally Barth .

NDSU also added transfers Eke Denessen and Logan O’Brien . Denessen spent the last two seasons at South Florida and appeared in 24 matches with 13 starts in 2021. O’Brien appeared in 49 matches and totaled 201 digs over two seasons at North Florida.

PLENTY OF DEPTH IN THE LINEUP

NDSU enters 2022 with 10 players returning from last season, including four seniors: Syra Tanchin , Michelle Glover , Ava Schmoll and Kelley Johnson . The Bison also boast plenty of experience with four players having appeared in 60 or more career matches. Glover has played in the most career matches among active Bison players with 72, including two seasons (46 matches) at Illinois-Chicago.

THE SERIES VS. CHICAGO STATE

This will be the third all-time between NDSU and Chicago State with the series locked, 1-1. In the most recent meeting last season, the Bison fell short against the Cougars, 3-0, at the Windy City Classic. Syra Tanchin led the Bison with a team-high 17 kills, while Ali Hinze posted a double-double with 16 digs and 15 kills.

THE SERIES VS. CENTRAL MICHIGAN

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between NDSU and Central Michigan. In their most recent Encounter in 2019, the Chippewas edged the Bison, 3-2, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Kelley Johnson led NDSU with a team-high 28 assists and 14 digs. Central Michigan leads the series, 3-1.

THE SERIES VS. MONTANA STATE

This will be only the second all-time meeting between NDSU and Montana State after the Bobcats won the only matchup in the series in 2005 in Bozeman, Mont., 3-0.

NEXT UP

NDSU will be back in action against Austin Peay next Friday at the Austin Peay Invitational in Clarksville, Tenn. First serve is set for noon.