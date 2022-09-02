Bison Volleyball Prepared for Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State (3-0) volleyball team travels to Louisiana this week for three matches at the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic at Earl K. Long Gym. The Bison begin the trip against Louisiana (2-1) on Friday at 9 am, before taking on the University of Texas San Antonio (1-2) at 4 pm NDSU will wrap up the weekend facing the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ( 3-1) is Saturday. First serve is set for 9 am

TOURNAMENT COVERAGE

All three matches will feature live statistics, while the match against Louisiana will also be available on ESPN+ for subscribers.

LAST TIME OUT

NDSU wrapped up play at the SEMO Invitational picking up its first sweep of the season, 3-0, over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Ali Hinze paced the Bison with a match-high 10 kills to go along with five digs and one ace. Kelley Johnson also distributed a match-best 28 assists, while Ava Schmoll led all players with 12 digs.

FEELS LIKE 2011

The Bison opened the season posting a 3-0 overall record at the SEMO Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo. NDSU grinded out back-to-back five set victories over Jackson State and Southeast Missouri State. The Bison concluded the road trip earning their first sweep of the season over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 3-0. It marked the first time since 2011 that NDSU has started a season with a 3-0 record.

SEMO ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Kelley Johnson and Syra Tanchin were named to the SEMO All-Tournament Team, while Ali Hinze was also named to the All-Tournament Team and Most Valuable Player. The Bison led the tournament with three selections.

HEAT CHECK

The Bison totaled 177 kills in the first week of the season, which ranks 23rd in the nation. Ali Hinze reached double digits in kills in all three matches and connected on a team-high 42 kills and averaged 3.23 per set.

SHARING THE BALL

The Bison passed out 160 total assists through the first three matches of the season, which ranks 33rd in the nation. Kelley Johnson handed out a team-best 122 total assists and averaged 9.88 per set. She posted her first double-double of the season with 50 assists and 10 digs in the win over Southeast Missouri State. It marked her second 50-assist performance of her career after handing out a career-high 56 against Oral Roberts on Feb. 14, 2021.

WORKING ON DEFENSE

The Bison posted a season-high 98 digs in the 3-2 win over Southeast Missouri State with five players reaching double digits. Ali Hinze led the Bison with a team-high 21 digs, while Syra Tanchin contributed a career-high 20 digs. Ava Schmoll also posted a career-high 17 digs.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior outside hitter Syra Tanchin and junior outside hitter Ali Hinze were named to the Summit League Players to Watch List on Wednesday. Hinze ranked fifth in the Summit League in Kills with a career-high 370 and Kills per set with 3.43 last season. On the defensive end, Hinze contributed a career-best 291 digs and averaged 2.67 digs per set. Tanchin also posted a career-high 370 kills last season and averaged 3.36 kills per set, which ranked seventh in the Summit League. The St. Michael, Minn., native added in a career-best 30 total blocks with 83 digs on the defensive side.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

NDSU was picked to finish seventh in the Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Denver earned the top spot with 75 total points and six first place votes. South Dakota was picked second with 74 total points and Omaha rounded out the top three with 68 total points in third place.

TAKIN’ CARE OF BUSINESS IN THE CLASSROOM

NDSU earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 10th straight year in 2021-22. The Bison also earned a spot on the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll with a team GPA in the top 20 percent of NCAA Division I. NDSU notched a 3.56 GPA in the spring semester and a 3.63 cumulative GPA last year.

NEW TO THE SQUAD

The Bison added five newcomers to the roster in 2022, including three freshman: Bailey Randall , Nora Raasch and Ally Barth .

NDSU also added transfers Eke Denessen and Logan O’Brien . Denessen spent the last two seasons at South Florida and appeared in 24 matches with 13 starts in 2021. O’Brien appeared in 49 matches and totaled 201 digs over two seasons at North Florida.

PLENTY OF DEPTH IN THE LINEUP

NDSU enters 2022 with 10 players returning from last season, including four seniors: Syra Tanchin , Michelle Glover , Ava Schmoll and Kelley Johnson . The Bison also boast plenty of experience with four players having appeared in 60 or more career matches. Glover has played in the most career matches among active Bison players with 72, including two seasons (46 matches) at Illinois-Chicago.

THE SERIES VS. LOUISIANA

This will be the first all-time meeting between NDSU and Louisiana.

THE SERIES VS. UTSA

This will be the first all-time meeting between NDSU and UTSA.

THE SERIES VS. UTRGV

This will be the first all-time meeting between NDSU and UTRGV.

NEXT UP

The Bison will open their home schedule on Sept. 9 against Chicago State in the NDSU Tournament at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. First serve is set for 10 am