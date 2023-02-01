Bison football to add nine during late signing period – InForum

FARGO — The first Wednesday in February used to signal the start of a new college football season with National Signing Day.

That is now a thing of the past, with the early signing period in December taking away most of the excitement for Division I football schools.

North Dakota State will add at least nine players Wednesday, a mix of high school players and college transfers.

On the high school front, NDSU returned to the state of Florida to land Lake Gibson cornerback Termaine Turner. Turner is a 5-foot-10 corner that hails from the same high school as current Bison fullback and long snapper Hunter Brozio.

“It was just great being in a different scenery. The first time seeing snow to wake up to that Everyday is great.” Turner said. “NDSU is a winning program and also has the best coaches in the country. It’s only right to play with the best and get coached by the best.”

Turner is joined by tight end Dylan Klancher from Crosby, Minnesota, linebacker Carter Kriewaldt from Freedom, Wisconsin, safety Brady Wavrunek out of Sioux City, Iowa and kicker Eli Ozick from Liberty, Missouri.

Ozick is an interesting story as he’s only been kicking for one year. He was a standout soccer player that decided to try out football this past season.

“Multiple things stood out to me about the program: Success, traditions, coaching staff, facilities, and its business program. I got to get to come up to Fargo last weekend and it was great to meet the coaches in person. That indoor facility is incredible.” Ozick said.

Ozick connected on nine of eleven field goals and all 33 extra point attempts at Liberty High School in Missouri. The Bison have Griffin Crosa returning for 2023 and have redshirt freshman Drew Klein on the roster heading into this season.

The Bison were active in the transfer portal in adding four players for this upcoming season.

Barnesville’s Hunter Zenzen will pair up with his younger brother Kaden this upcoming season. Hunter was a Mr. Football finalist in 2019 at Barnesville before signing with Iowa State.

Hunter spent the last two seasons with the Cyclones at linebacker, playing mainly on special teams. He has three years of eligibility remaining and will move to defensive end with the Bison.

NDSU also grabbed another Power 5 transfer in Missouri Offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka. Zatechka is 6-foot-3, 271 pounds, who didn’t play with the Tigers. He hails from Elkhorn, Nebraska and comes from a football family.

Isaac’s dad Jon played football at Nebraska and in the NFL. His Uncle Rob was the William Campbell Trophy Winner in 1994 and also played in the NFL.

“It wasn’t the right fit for me at Missouri. I was originally recruited by NDSU out of high school. The main thing I remember was the fans, it was a great atmosphere.” Zatechka said.

Zatechka played left and right guard along with center at Missouri.

NDSU also added Minnesota State Moorhead linebacker and West Fargo native Marcus Gulley through the Portal along with Bowling Green cornerback Marcus Sheppard.

Gulley has three years of eligibility, Sheppard will have two.

Gulley is a 6-foot-2, 225 pound linebacker who is coming off an all-conference season for the Dragons and former Bison player and Coach Steve Laqua. Gulley was named to the Northern Sun Conference all-second team, after registering 81 tackles and a team high four sacks.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Sheppard, from Novi, Mich., just outside of Detroit, started six games for the Falcons in 2021 but played sporadically in 10 games this fall.

NDSU also has one player from its 2023 recruiting class already on campus in Jaiden Pickett. The 6-foot-1, 192 pound linebacker from Milwaukee, nicknamed “Pickett-tron” enrolled in January to begin classes and is eligible to participate in spring practices in March.