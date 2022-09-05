Bison Drop Road Trip Finale at Northern Colorado

Next Game: Green Bay 9/9/2022 | 5 p.m Sept. 09 (Fri) / 5 pm Green Bay History

GREELEY, Colo. – North Dakota State Women’s soccer fell to Northern Colorado 5-0 on Sunday afternoon, closing out the road trip west with its second-straight loss.

The Bison (2-2-2) fell behind early and were unable to recover against an unbeaten Northern Colorado (4-0-2) side.

The Golden Bears took an early lead in the fourth minute. Northern Colorado’s Melina Faris took a shot from the edge of the penalty area that was pushed onto the post by Payton Mulberry and then back across the goal line. The ball was initially cleared off the goal line, but was eventually ruled to have crossed the goal line for the first goal.

Midway through the opening half, Olivia Lovick had the first registered shot for the Bison that crossed the face of the goal and went just wide. A few minutes later, Alicia Nead had a header off of a corner kick that also missed just wide.

In the 34th minute, Northern Colorado would double their lead as Lucy Hart placed a shot into the top corner from about 10 yards outside the penalty area. The Golden Bears would add another in the 44th minute as a free kick that was being cleared by Mulberry was redirected off of a Bison defender and into the goal for an own goal.

The second half saw a couple quick goals from the hosts, as Northern Colorado scored another goal from distance off the foot of Britney Donais. Less than a minute later, Lauren Woodhull would score on a volley from the center of the box.

The Bison will now set their sights on welcoming teams to Fargo and Dacotah Field for the first time during the 2022 regular season as North Dakota State is set to play host to Green Bay and Drake. The Bison will take on Green Bay Friday night with kickoff slated for 5 pm in the home opener.