Bismarck Mayor to host monthly conversational program; the goal is to better inform the public

Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz will host a monthly program aimed at better informing the public about city operations.

“Bismarck Insights with Mayor Mike Schmitz” will begin next week through Dakota Media Access, at https://dakotamediaaccess.org/. The city anticipates releasing the recorded episodes on the Sunday of the week that contains the third Tuesday of the month. The City Commission meets every second and fourth Tuesday.

The 30-minute monthly program will feature a conversation involving the Mayor and a wide array of people who impact the city.

“When I was elected as mayor, I wanted to ensure we emphasize transparency,” said Schmitz, who was elected in June. “This program will serve as a valuable resource for the citizens of Bismarck by peeling back some of the layers between themselves and the city that brings them a variety of services every day.”

The first episode of the mayor’s show will feature Keith Hunke, the city administrator who manages day-to-day operations. He started working as a laborer with the Street Department in 1982 and worked his way up to his current role in 2016. It’s the city’s highest non-elected position.

“Keith was a natural fit for that first episode,” Schmitz said. “He has decades of experience with all things regarding Bismarck and has seen the city inside and out, top to bottom. He can speak to every topic about Bismarck’s local government and approaches city leadership with thoughtfulness and appropriateness.”

Future episodes will feature city staff including: Public Works Utility Operations Director Michelle Klose, Police Chief Dave Draovitch, Fire Chief Joel Boespflug, Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak and City Engineer Gabe Schell.