Bishop O’Connell adjusts, sweeps Holy Cross for WCAC volleyball repeat

Going into Sunday’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championship game, Bishop O’Connell knew it would need to make changes to beat Holy Cross. When the teams met in the regular season, O’Connell was primarily focused on containing the Offensive prowess of Holy Cross star Emerson Sellman. The strategy failed that October day, contributing to a five-set loss.

For the rematch Sunday in Bladensburg, the Knights predicted Holy Cross would rely heavily on Sellman to put the ball down. So they planned to keep the ball away from the Ohio State commit when they served and to create height mismatches on offense.

It worked, and the Knights repeated last year’s title-game results almost exactly: a three-set sweep of Holy Cross, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20, to repeat as WCAC champs.

“The game we lost at home, I will take the blame for that,” Coach Mehdi El Alaoui said. “We were focusing more on how to stop Emerson instead of looking at how we can get points for ourselves. Today we changed that to focus on our good players and to exploit their weaknesses.”

Said Grace Maria, an O’Connell senior and Connecticut commit: “We had an exact game plan of what to do, and we just executed it so well.”

The back-to-back Championships are the Knights’ first two since 1995.

Even though the win was a sweep, beating the Tartans wasn’t an easy task. Holy Cross, relying on Sellman’s offense, staged a comeback late in the third set that looked promising. Sellman brought the score within four points, but a serve into the net clinched the Trophy for O’Connell.

“Now people know we are going to be back,” El Alaoui said. “It’s not just one time — this is going to be consistent.”

The Tartans (23-2), who appeared in their 12th WCAC final, finished at the top of the WCAC in the regular season, with the Knights (28-1) just behind them.

Flint Hill wins ISL AA, stays unbeaten

Flint Hill beat Georgetown Day School in three sets to win the Independent School League AA division title at Madeira School in McLean. The Huskies, who have yet to lose a set all year, downed the Grasshoppers, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18.

Georgetown Visitation takes ISL A title

The setter-hitter Chemistry of Twins Audrey and Julia Monlux helped Georgetown Visitation Capture its first ISL A Championship after a close five-set battle with Maret. The win was the first ISL volleyball title for the Cubs in 12 years.