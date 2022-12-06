Bishop Montgomery girls basketball opens Pac Shores with win over Peninsula

Jordin Blackmon scored 29 points to lead the Bishop Montgomery girls basketball team to a 76-45 win over Peninsula in Monday’s Pac Shores opener.

Kyori Lloyd had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Sophia Dignadice had five points and 11 assists.

Jadyn Lee led Peninsula with 20 points. Tegan Park had nine points and Katara Chang had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Knights will face South Torrance Tuesday at 3:30 pm Peninsula will return to action Wednesday at 3:30 pm against Serra.

LEUZINGER 68, CREAN LUTHERAN 34: Dresha Moore and Madison Watts scored 14 points apiece for the Olympians in their win at the Pac Shores Tournament.

Mydrea Moore and Leah Sarabia had 12 points apiece and Zoe Anderson had 11 points.

In other Pac Shores games, Rolling Hills Prep defeated King Drew 59-53 and Crenshaw defeated St. Mary’s Academy 56-53.

TORRANCE 45, GODINEZ 37: Monica Villanueva scored 13 points and Presley Tanaka had nine to lead the Tartars in the win at the Pacifica Tournament.

Boys basketball

ROLLING HILLS PREP 79, NEW ROADS 19: Alec Peterson led the Huskies with 17 points in the win.

JV Brown and Kenny Manzi scored 12 apiece, Jordan Lee had 11 and Blake Yamada added 10 assists.

SAN PEDRO 82, DORSEY 50: Anthony Hrboka led the Pirates with 24 points in the win.

Zachary Saavedra had 13 points, Noah Simpson finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals and Nate Cigar had nine points.