Bishop Montgomery girls and boys basketball win tournament titles

It was a double championship week for the Bishop Montgomery boys and girls basketball teams.

The girls defeated Redondo 48-38 Thursday in the Finals of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

Kyori Lloyd had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Lloyd and Deyla Davis were all-tournament selections and Jordan Blackmon was the tournament MVP.

The boys reached the final of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and defeated St. Joseph’s 62-60 to improve to 12-0.

Kelcy Phipps led the Knights with 27 points and Xavier Edmonds had 12.

B🏀 | Knights 62 St. Joseph 60 Final in Championship game of @MPXmasClassic

Kelcy Phipps 27

Leuzinger boys finish second

The Leuzinger boys basketball team reached the Championship game in the Captain U Division of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas but lost to Mountain View 72-48.

Rashawn Carr and Amire Jones earned all-tournament honors.

St. Bernard closes strong

After losing its first two games in the Platinum Division of the Tarkanian Classic, the Vikings boys basketball team won its last two games. St. Bernard defeated Putnam City West 54-51 and O’Connor 59-55.

Senior guard Tyler Rolison earned Platinum Division all-tournament honors.

The Classic at Damien Highlights next week’s schedule

The big boys basketball tournament next week, The Classic at Damien, starts Monday.

Leuzinger, Narbonne, Redondo, Rolling Hills Prep and St. Bernard are the area teams that will be competing in the tournament that is billed as the “National Premier High School Basketball Tournament.”

Narbonne and St. Bernard will be in the Platinum Division, starting Tuesday. The Vikings will face Curtis (Washington) at 10 am and the Gauchos will take on Harvard-Westlake at 4 pm Both games will be in the Damien Athletic Center.

Leuzinger is in the Bronze Division. The Olympians will open Monday against San Diego at the Damien Event Center.

RHP is in the Diamond Division and will open Tuesday against Cyprus (Utah) at Ramona Middle School.

Redondo will be in the Gold Division and will open Monday at 11 am in the Event Center against St. Mary’s (Arizona).

For more tournament information visit www.classicatdamien.org.