Bishop Montgomery girls and boys basketball win tournament titles

It was a double championship week for the Bishop Montgomery boys and girls basketball teams.

The girls defeated Redondo 48-38 Thursday in the Finals of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

Kyori Lloyd had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Lloyd and Deyla Davis were all-tournament selections and Jordan Blackmon was the tournament MVP.

The boys reached the final of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and defeated St. Joseph’s 62-60 to improve to 12-0.

Kelcy Phipps led the Knights with 27 points and Xavier Edmonds had 12.

Leuzinger boys finish second

The Leuzinger boys basketball team reached the Championship game in the Captain U Division of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas but lost to Mountain View 72-48.

Rashawn Carr and Amire Jones earned all-tournament honors.

