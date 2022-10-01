Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch, Spanish Springs roll to win

The North 5A football games proved to be lopsided affairs with Bishop Manogue rolling over Galena, 44-3; Damonte Ranch Downing Douglas 56-10 and Spanish Springs shutting out Carson, 47-0.

All three winning teams went on the road Friday night.

South Lake Tahoe's Aj Webb reaches out for the touchdown as Wooster's Angel Artiga Reyes attempts to tackle him during Friday's game at Wooster High School on Sept. 30. 2022. Wooster won 27-13.
Two of the 3A-West games were a little closer as Hug took a 36-20 win over North Valleys and Wooster beat South Tahoe 27-13. Truckee shut out Sparks, 53-0.

Hug senior Connor Humphreys scored three times for the Hawks and finished with 186 yards rushing on 19 carries.

In the 3A East, Fallon beat Spring Creek, 49-19 and Elko beat Fernley 34-19.

That sets up a big game next week as Elko travels to Fallon.

The ball is tossed to Wooster's Ethan Yeh during Friday's game against South Lake Tahoe at Wooster High School on Sept. 30. 2022. Wooster won 27-13.

Football scores

Friday’s scores

Wooster 27, South Tahoe 13

Damonte Ranch 56, Douglas 10

Bishop Manogue 44, Galena 3

Spanish Springs 47, Carson 0

Hug 36, North Valleys 20

Truckee 53, Sparks 0

Elko 34, Fernley 19

Fallon 49, Spring Creek 19

Yerington 69, West Wendover 0

Incline 49, Coral Academy 14

48 Pyramid Lake, 6 Sierra Lutheran

Saturday, Oct. 1: 1 pm: Pershing County at North Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe's Elias Aguilar carries the ball against Wooster in Friday's game at Wooster High School on Sept. 30. 2022. Wooster won 27-13.

Week 8

Thursday, Oct 6: 7 p.m., Galena at Reno, Carson at Bishop Manogue; Truckee at Wooster.

Friday, Oct. 7: 7 p.m., McQueen at Reed; Damonte Ranch at Spanish Springs; Hug at Sparks; Lowry at Fernley; North Valley at South Tahoe; Elko at Fallon; Battle Mtn at Yerington.

Saturday, Oct. 8: 1 p.m., Pyramid Lake at Excel Christian, Coleville at Virginia City.

Wooster's Ethan Yeh is tackled by South Lake Tahoe's Joel Gomez with help from Matthew Norling, left, and Ethan Paine, on the right, during Friday's game at Wooster High School on Sept. 30. 2022. Wooster won 27-13.

North 5A standings

League, overall

Bishop Manogue, 4-0, 5-2

Reed, 3-0, 4-2

Galena, 2-1, 5-2

Spanish Springs, 2-1, 3-4

Damonte Ranch, 2-1, 2-4

Reno, 1-2, 3-3

McQueen, 1-2, 2-4

Carson, 0-4, 1-6

Douglas, 0-4, 1-6

3A-North standings

3A-East

Elko, 2-0, 6-1

Spring Creek, 1-1, 4-2

Fallon, 2-0, 3-1

Lowry, 0-1, 4-1

Fernley, 0-2, 2-5

3A-West

Truckee, 2-0, 5-1

Hug, 2-0, 4-2

Wooster, 2-0, 4-2

Sparks, 0-2, 2-5

North Valleys, 0-2, 1-5

South Tahoe, 0-2, 0-5

South Lake Tahoe's Aj Webb fights off Wooster Defenders as he runs with the ball in Friday's game at Wooster High School on Sept. 30. 2022. Wooster won 27-13.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps. Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com.

