Bishop Backer Fall Community Day Free Tailgate and Football Game

The Bishop Backers help to kick off the new school year each fall with its Fall Community Day celebration. The event includes free admission to the day’s OWU athletics events.

The 2022 Fall Community Day will be October 22 at the Ohio Wesleyan-DePauw football game.

The day will kick off at noon with a free tailgate featuring Delaware police officers and firefighters and OWU Safety officers grilling hamburgers and hotdogs outside Selby Stadium, 45 S. Henry St., Delaware. (Gluten-free and vegan options will be available.)

The Fire Department will have a spray house to teach fire safety skills, and OWU will set up cornhole games for guests to enjoy. Safety Pup and the Battling Bishop mascots are scheduled to be on hand for the festivities, too.

The Battling Bishops will take on the DePauw Tigers at 1 pm, and the game will include Faculty recognition at halftime, along with performances from the Ohio Wesleyan and Buckeye Valley High School marching bands.

Admission is free, but the event will help raise funds to help the Common Ground Free Store, 193 E. Central Ave., Delaware. Funds will be raised by raffling off a 40-inch television donated by First Commonwealth Bank. Tickets will be $1 each, six for $5, or 15 for $10. The raffle is open to those 18 and older, and the winner, who must be present, will be announced at the start of the football game’s fourth quarter.

We hope you can join us! Learn more here.