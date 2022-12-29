Bishop Arts Theater Center staging one-acts based on the New York Times’ 1619 Project

Groundbreaking. Controversial. Impactful.

These are all words that have been used to describe Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Projectwhich documents the history and legacy of slavery in America.

Now, the project is coming to Bishop Arts Theater Center in Dallas as a one-act play festival.

In February, audiences will be able to watch nine 20-minute plays by local and national playwrights based on chapters from the bestselling 1619 Project book.

Teresa Coleman Wash, founding artistic director of Bishop Arts Theater Center, said Storytelling about people of color helps raise awareness about the lingering effects of racism and also provides an opportunity to heal together.

“The 1619 Project, One Act Festival will be a gathering, a meditation, an outcry, an intervention, a coming together to witness and dream what America was, is and can be,” she said.

The nine playwrights will include locals like Anyika McMillan-Herod, Terrance Brooks Boykin and Cain Rodriguez. Gabrielle Kurlander will direct the plays and Harvard Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad, who authored a chapter in the 1619 Projectis serving as Dramaturg or literary advisor.

“Audiences can expect a full night of thought-provoking theater that will spur conversation long after the curtain closes,” Coleman Wash said.

Read more Arts Access stories.

Arts Access is a partnership between The Dallas Morning News and KERA that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.

This community-funded Journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.