Bisbee Festival of the Arts Oct. 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bisbee Festival of the Arts begins this weekend with an outdoor festival in the Lowell district, showcasing more than 100 local performers, musicians, visual artists and craftspeople.

The festival opens Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 am with stages at the main stage at 16 Erie Street, as well as a nearby aerial rig for circus-style performers.

Sharon Stetter, co-chair of the Bisbee Arts Commission says the event will be beneficial for the city’s economy and its residents.

“The arts right now in general need to be recognized,” said Stetter. “I think artists have a really rough time of it during times like this especially and its nice to bring things back into this focus for the community”.

Parking will be tight in Lowell, organizers say, and have made arrangements for a bus to transport festival-goers from Old Bisbee, near the Copper Queen Plaza, to the Lowell District. Additional parking will be available at Lowell Middle School, 100 Douglas Road. A bus will run between the middle school and the festival, as well.

The full bus schedule and parking details are available at the Bisbee Festival of the Arts website.

The live performances and outdoor festival run through Sunday evening. The Festival of the Arts exhibitions will be open to the public through November 27.