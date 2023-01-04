Birmingham transfers star in 8-0 soccer win over Granada Hills

Jerry Ramos (left) scored four goals and Oscar Vargas had three goals in Birmingham High’s 8-0 win over Granada Hills. Both played for Moorpark last season. (Eric Sondheimer/Los Angeles Times)

Wearing a gray Hoodie during a cool, drizzly afternoon, newly turned professional soccer player David Diaz sat on the Birmingham High bench Tuesday during an 8-0 win over Granada Hills and probably wondered if the record-breaking 33 goals he scored for the Patriots last season might be challenged by the team’s newest stars, Jerry Ramos and Oscar Vargas.

Ramos scored four goals, giving him 13 since he became eligible Dec. 23. Vargas scored three goals, giving him nine since he became eligible on the same day. Both are transfer students from Moorpark, where they helped the team go 17-2 last season. Another transfer, Dieja Ceja from Sun Valley Poly, also scored. It’s no wonder that Coach EB Madha was laying low until his transfer students became eligible.

“I knew we were going to be good this year,” Madha said after the Patriots (6-1-1) handed the Highlanders (6-1-3) their first defeat in a West Valley League opener.

Diaz has been the team’s exceptional scorer and passer for three years. He played at Cal State Northridge this fall but has since signed a pro contract to join Fuego FC in Fresno. The Patriots have spread around the scoring and have two standout Defenders in sophomore Steven Ramos and senior Joseph Barcenas.

Birmingham (6-1-1) has ambitions to challenge the best in the Southern Section, including Servite and Mira Costa, and will play in a tournament in Oceanside this week. Then comes the first of its two annual Showdown games with Rival El Camino Real on Jan. 9.

Boys’ basketball

San Pedro 60, Birmingham 58: Anthony Hrboka made a shot at the buzzer and finished with 24 points for San Pedro in the Huntington Park tournament game.

Brentwood 91, Viewpoint 49: Jordan Houegban scored 26 points and James Olofson added 21 points and 15 rebounds in a Gold Coast League win for Brentwood.

Heritage Christian 79, Valley Christian 58: Tae Simmons led Heritage Christian with 23 points.

Valencia 77, Golden Valley 63: In a Foothill League game, Kai Davis, Mikah Ballew and Bryce Bedgood each scored 21 points for Valencia.

Story continues

Chatsworth 75, University 68: Freshman Alijah Arenas finished with 40 points for Chatsworth.

Thousand Oaks 51, Calabasas 48: The Lancers won their Marmonte League opener.

Agoura 56, Westlake 54: Agoura pulled out a win in its Marmonte League opener. Kayden Elsokary scored 23 points for Westlake.

Oaks Christian 54, Newbury Park 47: Steve Amar led Oaks Christian with 13 points and eight rebounds. Charlie Muir led Newbury Park with 15 points.

Village Christian 75, Maranatha 46: The Crusaders won their Olympic League opener behind balanced scoring.

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.