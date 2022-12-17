Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the Birmingham-Southern community Grieves with the Glover family on the passing of men’s basketball student-athlete Colin Glover.”

“Colin was a tremendous student, a hard-working athlete, and an exceptional teammate,” a joint statement from Athletic Director Kyndall Waters and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Graves stated. “We are praying for his family, including his twin brother Cam, who is also a member of the BSC Men’s Basketball team. We pray for peace and comfort for the Glover family, BSC Basketball, and all those that Colin impacted.”

Glover was a guard for the Birmingham-Southern Men’s Basketball team. During the 2021-2022 season, Glover was a Southern Athletic Association Academic Honor Roll selection, appeared in 19 games for the Panthers, and was a member of the team that ranked in the top 30 of three statistical categories: three-pointers attempted, Offensive rebounds per game, and total rebounds per game.







He transferred from UAB, where he earned Dean’s List. He also played basketball at Hewitt Trussville High School and was a member of the National Honor Society.

“I am saddened by the loss of former HT student-athlete Colin Glover,” Trussville City Schools Athletic Director Lance Walker said on Friday. “He had a positive spirit and was an outstanding teammate. They represented Hewitt-Trussville athletics with class. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Glover family.”







Jeff Baker, who coached Glover at Hewitt-Trussville High School, said he was devastated to hear the news of his former player’s passing.

“You never expect to hear such sad news about someone so young and someone so vibrant and full of life,” Baker said. “What you remember the most about someone is how they make you feel and they always made people feel loved. Colin brought life to whoever he was around.”

Baker said it was Glover’s love of people that set him apart.

“He loved his family so much and he loved people well,” Baker said. “Colin was always so kind. He was so optimistic. He was a very resilient young man because of his optimism. It was a Joy and an Honor to Coach Colin and his brother Cam.

“When I heard the news today my first thought was Colin’s smile and his optimism and kindness. He will be missed greatly. But his light and life will not be forgotten.”

Glover is the son of Melanie and Charlie Glover, and he plans to study health sciences at BSC.