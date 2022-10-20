Birmingham Seaholm boys soccer captures district title with new Coach

The decision wasn’t an easy one.

Following two seasons leading the Birmingham Groves soccer program, which included the Falcons winning a Division 1 district title in 2021, Greg Perkins stepped down as head coach to take on a new challenge.

And where was that challenge?

Just under 2 miles up the road at Rival Birmingham Seaholm.

On paper, the decision made sense. Groves had just graduated 15 seniors, and Seaholm was bringing back some of the most talent it has had in years. And several of them had played for Perkins at the club level.

So not only were the Maples going to be good this fall, but they actually knew these kids. They knew their personalities. They knew the strengths and weaknesses of their games. They knew they were going to be good.

Birmingham Seaholm's Chase Henderson celebrates a goal with Drew Stice during the Division 1 boys soccer district final Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

And they were — and still are.

Seaholm is currently 16-1-3 overall.

And that one loss? That was a 3-0 Heartbreaker to Groves on Sept. 13. Led by senior Mori Miller, the Falcons got the best of their old Coach and spent plenty of time celebrating it afterwards on the Maples’ own field.

But the Maples got the best of Groves when they edged the Falcons by one point in the final Oakland Activities Association-White standings, meaning they were the ones who captured the league title, not Perkins’ old boys.

